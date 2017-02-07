10:55 am, February 8, 2017
66° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Underway, the Senate debates Sen. Jeff Sessions nomination as Attorney General. Listen live.

MLS News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLS News » Demolisher of home of…

Demolisher of home of Wetterling killer gives lot to city

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 7:55 pm 02/07/2017 07:55pm
Share

ANNANDALE, Minn. (AP) — A real estate developer who demolished the Minnesota home of the man who killed Jacob Wettlerling in 1989 says he is giving the vacant lot to the city of Annandale.

Developer Tim Thone said Tuesday the city has agreed not to develop the quarter-acre lot for at least a decade. He stipulated that any proceeds from the sale of the land be donated to the Annandale Police Department.

In December, Thone bought Danny Heinrich’s former home in Annandale, about 50 miles northwest of Minneapolis, so he could destroy it. Last year, Heinrich admitted to kidnapping, sexually assaulting and killing the 11-year-old boy and was sentenced to 20 years in prison for child pornography.

Thone tells the St. Paul Pioneer Press (http://bit.ly/2lnWOhp ) he hopes donating the land will help the Wetterling family deal with the crime.

___

Information from: St. Paul Pioneer Press, http://www.twincities.com

Topics:
Latest News Lifestyle News Living News MLS News National News Real Estate News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLS News » Demolisher of home of…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

MLS News