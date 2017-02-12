3:17 pm, February 12, 2017
Bulls’ Wade, Butler, Mirotic, Zipser all out vs. Wolves

By The Associated Press February 12, 2017 3:06 pm 02/12/2017 03:06pm
Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler (21) drives around Phoenix Suns guard Eric Bledsoe during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Chicago Bulls have scratched Dwyane Wade, Jimmy Butler, Nikola Mirotic and Paul Zipser for their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the final one of a long road trip.

Wade sat out with a swollen right wrist, Butler has a bruised right heel, Mirotic developed back spasms and Zipser stayed at the team hotel for Sunday’s game because of an illness. That left the Bulls with 10 healthy players against the Timberwolves.

Wade says he will get X-rays on his wrist. He injured it while bracing a fall in Friday night’s game against Phoenix.

Coach Fred Hoiberg says it is too early to tell whether Butler’s injury will keep him from starting the All-Star game next weekend. Hoiberg also says Zipser likely would have missed the game anyway because of a sore left ankle.

