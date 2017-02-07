10:53 am, February 8, 2017
66° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Underway, the Senate debates Sen. Jeff Sessions nomination as Attorney General. Listen live.

MLS News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLS News » Adreian Payne out indefinitely…

Adreian Payne out indefinitely with blood disorder

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 10:15 pm 02/07/2017 10:15pm
Share

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves say forward Adreian Payne is out indefinitely with a blood condition.

The Timberwolves announced the diagnosis on Tuesday night. They say that Payne has thrombocytopenia, or low platelet count. The condition can cause bleeding, bruising and slow blood clotting after injury.

Payne is receiving care from team doctors. The team says he has a good prognosis for recovery and can return to the court when that happens.

The 25-year-old has played sparingly in his third season in the league. He is averaging 4.0 points in 12 games this season.

Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau says the team’s primary concern is for Payne’s health.

Topics:
Latest News MLS News NBA News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLS News » Adreian Payne out indefinitely…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

MLS News