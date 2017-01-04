Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Named Don Schulze pitching coach of Midland (TL).

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with 1B Tyler Moore, LHP Kelvin Marte, OF Brandon Barnes, SS Ryan Jackson and RHPs Juan Benitez and Javy Guerra on minor league contracts.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed INF Alex Crosby and RHP Carlos Pinales.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed RHP Kuehl McEachern.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Traded LHP Jeff McKenzie to Gary SouthShore for RHP Richard Castillo.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Released RHP Jordan Risse.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed INF Anthony Phillips.

Can-Am League

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Released OFs Derrick Pyles and Brenden Webb.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

DETROIT PISTONS — Assigned F Henry Ellenson to Grand Rapids (NBADL).

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Recalled F Troy Williams from Iowa (NBADL).

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Waived F Hollis Thompson. Assigned F Richaun Holmes to Delaware (NBADL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived G Ryan Seymour. Signed G Jonathan Cooper. Signed WR Shaquelle Evans to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived S Tyvis Powell. Signed WR Devin Hester.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Fired wide receivers coach Bob Bratkowski and assistant wide receivers coach Jason Tucker.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Re-signed QB Dominique Davis and WR Gerrard Sheppard.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Placed G Eddie Lack on injured reserve. Claimed F Ty Rattie off waivers from St. Louis.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Anthony Bitetto from Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Assigned G Eamon McAdam from Bridgeport (AHL) to Missouri (ECHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned Fs Yanni Gourde and Michael Bournival and G Kristers Gudlevskis to Syracuse (AHL). Recalled G Adam Wilcox from Syracuse (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Assigned G Michael Garteig from Utica (AHL) to Alaska (ECHL).

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Recalled F Lukas Lofquist from Missouri (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Assigned G Martin Ouellette to Reading (ECHL).

ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled LW Daniel Ciampini from Manchester (ECHL).

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Reassigned LW Kenton Helgesen to Utah (ECHL).

UTICA COMETS — Assigned F Marco Roy to Alaska (ECHL).

ECHL

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Signed F Dylan Nowakowski.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released F Stephon Thorne.

MISSOURI MAVERICKS — Released G Tyler Parks.

QUAD CITY MALLARDS — Signed G Tanner Milliron.

SOCCER

US SOCCER FEDERATION— Named Matt Reis goalkeeping coach, Thomas Rongen chief scout and Dave Sarachan, Pat Noonan and Kenny Arena assistant coaches for the men’s national team.

Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Announced the retirement of F Mike Magee.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Re-signed D Aurelian Collin.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired D Roy Miller via transfer from Deportivo Saprissa (Primera Division-Costa Rica).

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed F Gerso Fernandes.

COLLEGE

AUBURN — DE Carl Lawson will enter the NFL draft.

BAYLOR — Named Matt Lubick, Phil Snow, Elijah Robinson, Jeff Nixon and George DeLeone assistant football coaches.

INDIANA — Named Mike DeBord offensive coordinator and Grant Heard passing game coordinator and receivers coach.

OHIO STATE — LB Raekwon McMillan will enter the NFL draft.

PENN STATE — DE Garrett Sickels will enter the NFL draft.

STANFORD — DL Solomon Thomas will enter the NFL draft.

TEXAS — Named Tim Beck offensive coordinator.

