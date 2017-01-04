Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with 1B Tyler Moore, LHP Kelvin Marte, OF Brandon Barnes, SS Ryan Jackson and RHPs Juan Benitez and Javy Guerra on minor league contracts.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed INF Alex Crosby and RHP Carlos Pinales.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed RHP Kuehl McEachern.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Traded LHP Jeff McKenzie to Gary SouthShore for RHP Richard Castillo.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Released RHP Jordan Risse.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed INF Anthony Phillips.

Can-Am League

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Released OFs Derrick Pyles and Brenden Webb.

FOOTBALL Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Re-signed QB Dominique Davis and WR Gerrard Sheppard.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Placed G Eddie Lack on injured reserve. Claimed F Ty Rattie off waivers from St. Louis.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Yanni Gourde to Syracuse (AHL).

SOCCER

USA SOCCER — Named Matt Reis goalkeeping coach, Thomas Rongen chief scout and Dave Sarachan, Pat Noonan and Kenny Arena assistant coaches for the men’s national team.

Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Announced the retirement of F Mike Magee.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Re-signed D Aurelian Collin.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired D Roy Miller via transfer from Deportivo Saprissa (Primera Division-Costa Rica).

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed F Gerso Fernandes.

COLLEGE

INDIANA — Named Mike DeBord offensive coordinator and Grant Heard passing game coordinator and receivers coach.

OHIO STATE — Announced LB Raekwon McMillan will enter the NFL draft.

TEXAS — Named Tim Beck offensive coordinator.

