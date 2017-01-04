Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with 1B Tyler Moore, LHP Kelvin Marte, OF Brandon Barnes, SS Ryan Jackson and RHPs Juan Benitez and Javy Guerra on minor league contracts.
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed INF Alex Crosby and RHP Carlos Pinales.
KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed RHP Kuehl McEachern.
LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Traded LHP Jeff McKenzie to Gary SouthShore for RHP Richard Castillo.
SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Released RHP Jordan Risse.
ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed INF Anthony Phillips.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Released OFs Derrick Pyles and Brenden Webb.
|FOOTBALL
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Re-signed QB Dominique Davis and WR Gerrard Sheppard.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Placed G Eddie Lack on injured reserve. Claimed F Ty Rattie off waivers from St. Louis.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Yanni Gourde to Syracuse (AHL).
USA SOCCER — Named Matt Reis goalkeeping coach, Thomas Rongen chief scout and Dave Sarachan, Pat Noonan and Kenny Arena assistant coaches for the men’s national team.
LA GALAXY — Announced the retirement of F Mike Magee.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Re-signed D Aurelian Collin.
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired D Roy Miller via transfer from Deportivo Saprissa (Primera Division-Costa Rica).
SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed F Gerso Fernandes.
INDIANA — Named Mike DeBord offensive coordinator and Grant Heard passing game coordinator and receivers coach.
OHIO STATE — Announced LB Raekwon McMillan will enter the NFL draft.
TEXAS — Named Tim Beck offensive coordinator.
