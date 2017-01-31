9:36 am, February 1, 2017
Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 7:00 pm 01/31/2017 07:00pm
BASEBALL
American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with C Adam Moore on a minor league contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Named Tyler Burks strength and conditioning coach of Rochester (IL), Jake Mauer manager and Javier Valentin hitting coach of Chattanooga (SL), Doug Mientkiewicz manager and Steve Singleton hitting coach of Fort Myers (FSL), Tommy Watkins manager of Cedar Rapids (MWL), Davey La Croix trainer of Elizabethton (Appalachian), Toby Gardenhire hitting coach of the GCL Twins, Wladimir Morales trainer of the DSL Twins and Victor Gonzalez Florida operations assistant.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with Cs Wilkin Castillo, Kellin Deglan and Francisco Diaz; LHPs Jason Gurka, Joe Mantiply and Evan Rutckyj; RHP Nick Rumbelow; and INFs Ji-Man Choi, Pete Kozma, Donovan Solano and Ruben Tejada on minor league contracts.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Nick Hagadone on a minor league contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Lucas Harrell on a minor league contract.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with RHP Kris Medlen on a minor league contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Joe Nathan and Matt Albers on minor league contract.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Traded C Ryan Wagner and RHP Colton Reavis to Laredo for INF JD Pulfer and RHP Jose Nivar.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed RHP Cameron McVey.

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Signed INF Daniel Bick.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Announced their new NBADL team intends to play in Erie, Pa., for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons and will relocate to College Park, Ga. for the 2019-20 season.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Assigned G Wade Baldwin IV to Iowa (NBADL).

Women’s National Basketball Association

SAN ANTONIO STARS — Traded G Danielle Robinson to Phoenix for C Isabelle Harrison and the fifth-overall pick in the 2017 draft.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Announced Bobby April, John Blake, Aaron Kromer, David Lee, D’Anton Lynn, Tim McDonald, Pat Meyer, Chris Palmer, Ed Reed, Eric Smith, Kathryn Smith, Dennis Thurman, Jason Vrable and Jeff Weeks will not be part of the team’s coaching staff for the 2017 season.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Named Mike Nolan linebackers coach and Bradford Banta special teams coordinator.

NEW YORK JETS — Named John Morton offensive coordinator.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed SB Adarius Bowman to a contract extension.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released WR/KR Quincy McDuffie, DT Keith Shologan and RB Pascal Lochard.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned G Daniel Altshuller from Charlotte (AHL) to Florida (ECHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned LW Drew Miller to Grand Rapids (AHL). Removed C Dylan Larkin from injured reserve.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Activated D Petter Granberg from injured reserve and assigned him to Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Signed G Thomas Greiss to a three-year contract extension.

American Hockey League

AHL — Announced the Board of Governors approved the relocation of the franchise owned by the New Jersey Devils from Albany, N.Y., to Binghamton, N.Y., effective with the 2017-18 season.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES GALAXY — Signed M Romain Alessandrini.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Completed the transfer of D Hassan Ndam from Rainbow FC Bamenda (Cameroon).

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed M Haris Medunjanin to a two-year contract.

North American Soccer League

NEW YORK COSMOS — Re-signed M Walter Restrepo. Signed D Ayoze.

COLLEGE

ARIZONA STATE — Named Billy Napier offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON — Named Jamaal Walton associate athletic director for external operations.

DAYTON — Named Alyssa D’Errico assistant women’s volleyball coach.

STANFORD — Named Kevin Hambly director of women’s volleyball.

