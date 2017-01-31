Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with C Adam Moore on a minor league contract.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Named Tyler Burks strength and conditioning coach of Rochester (IL), Jake Mauer manager and Javier Valentin hitting coach of Chattanooga (SL), Doug Mientkiewicz manager and Steve Singleton hitting coach of Fort Myers (FSL), Tommy Watkins manager of Cedar Rapids (MWL), Davey La Croix trainer of Elizabethton (Appalachian), Toby Gardenhire hitting coach of the GCL Twins, Wladimir Morales trainer of the DSL Twins and Victor Gonzalez Florida operations assistant.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with Cs Wilkin Castillo, Kellin Deglan and Francisco Diaz; LHPs Jason Gurka, Joe Mantiply and Evan Rutckyj; RHP Nick Rumbelow; and INFs Ji-Man Choi, Pete Kozma, Donovan Solano and Ruben Tejada on minor league contracts.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Nick Hagadone on a minor league contract.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Lucas Harrell on a minor league contract.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Joe Nathan and Matt Albers on minor league contract.
FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Traded C Ryan Wagner and RHP Colton Reavis to Laredo in exchange for INF JD Pulfer and RHP Jose Nivar.
WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed RHP Cameron McVey.
OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Signed INF Daniel Bick.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Announced their new NBADL team intends to play in Erie, Pa., for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons and will relocate to College Park, Ga. for the 2019-20 season.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Announced Bobby April, John Blake, Aaron Kromer, David Lee, D’Anton Lynn, Tim McDonald, Pat Meyer, Chris Palmer, Ed Reed, Eric Smith, Kathryn Smith, Dennis Thurman, Jason Vrable and Jeff Weeks will not be part of the team’s coaching staff for the 2017 season.
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed SB Adarius Bowman to a contract extension.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DT Keith Shologan and RB Pascal Lochard.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned LW Drew Miller to Grand Rapids (AHL). Removed C Dylan Larkin from injured reserve.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Activated D Petter Granberg from injured reserve and assigned him to Milwaukee (AHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Signed G Thomas Greiss to a three-year contract extension.
AHL — Announced the Board of Governors approved the relocation of the franchise owned by the New Jersey Devils from Albany, N.Y., to Binghamton, N.Y., effective with the 2017-18 season.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Completed the transfer of D Hassan Ndam from Rainbow FC Bamenda (Cameroon).
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed M Haris Medunjanin to a two-year contract.
|North American Soccer League
NEW YORK COSMOS — Re-signed M Walter Restrepo.
ARIZONA STATE — Named Billy Napier offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON — Named Jamaal Walton associate athletic director for external operations.
DAYTON — Named Alyssa D’Errico assistant women’s volleyball coach.
STANFORD — Named Kevin Hambly director of women’s volleyball.
