Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
MLB — Promoted Billy Bean to vice president and special assistant to the commissioner, Renee Tirado to vice president of talent acquisition and diversity & inclusion, and Melanie LeGrande to vice president of social responsibility.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with INF Luis Valbuena on a two-year contract.
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with 1B James Loney on a minor league contract.
MIAMI MARLINS — Acquired RHP Severino Gonzalez from Philadelphia for a player to be named.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with C Nick Hundley on a one-year contract. Designated INF Ehire Adrianza for assignment.
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed OF Colin Willis and OF Cameron Newell.
LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed RHP Jake Kuebler.
WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed INF Casio Grider.
OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Signed LHP Pat Peterson.
TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed OF Connor Crane.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Traded RHP Josh Laxer to Lincoln (AA) for RHP Diego Ibarra.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed RHP Payton Lobdell.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Announced the team acquired the right to own and operate an NBA D-League expansion team that will begin play for the 2017-18 season.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Named David Culley quarterbacks coach.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed LB Bryson Albright to a reserve/future contract.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed C Jacob Flores, LB Reggie Gilbert, WR Antwan Goodley, LB Derrick Mathews, G Lucas Patrick, DT Brian Price, TE Beau Sandland and S Jermaine Whitehead.
OTTAWA REDBLACKS — Announced the retirement of QB Henry Burris.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Arizona F Peter Holland $3,611.11, for punching an unsuspecting opponent, Tampa Bay F Ondrej Palat, during a Jan. 21 game.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Activated F Marcus Kruger from injured reserve.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled LW Drew Miller from Grand Rapids (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated D Yohann Auvitu off injured reserve and assigned him to Albany (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Traded F Tommy Wingels to Ottawa Senators for Fs Buddy Robinson and Zack Stortini and assigned them to San Jose (AHL).
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DT Caushaud Lyons to a reserve/future contract.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled F Chandler Stephenson from Hershey (AHL).
ELMIRA JACKALS — Acquired D Jacob Poe and the rights to Miles Koules from Tulsa for F Tyson Fawcett.
READING ROYALS — Announced G Mark Dekanich was loaned to the team by Lehigh Valley (AHL).
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Announced D Joey Leach was reassigned to the team by Hershey (AHL) and G Parker Milner was recalled by Hershey.
|LACROSSE
|United Women’s Lacrosse League
UWLX — Named Gary Gait interim commissioner.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired M Mohammed Abu as a special discovery player.
FC DALLAS — Terminated the contracts of D Moises Hernandez and D Jose Salvatierra.
MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed M Bernardo Anor, D Jermaine Taylor and M Rasmus Schuller.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed G Rafael Diaz and M Arun Basuljevic.
ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed D Jonathan Spector.
|North American Soccer League
NEW YORK COSMOS — Signed M Andres Flores.
|National Women’s Soccer League
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Named Denise Reddy assistant coach.
HEART OF AMERICA ATHLETIC CONFERENCE — Named Lynn Meredith assistant commissioner, effective March 1.
CINCINNATI — Named Ron Crook offensive line coach, Al Washingtons defensive line coach and Kevin Carroll to assistant volleyball coach. Promoted Phillip White to associate head volleyball coach.
CLEMSON — Named Todd Bates defensive line coach and Mickey Conn safeties coach.
COASTAL CAROLINA — Named Willy Korn wide recievers coach.
HAMILTON — Named Miriam Merrill associate director of athletics/senior woman administrator.
IOWA — Announced senior WR Jonathan Parker will transfer.
NOTRE DAME — Named QB Tommy Rees quarterbacks coach.
RICE — Named Curtis Canty director of compliance services.
SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI — Named Jon Gilbert athletic director.
