Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Promoted Billy Bean to vice president and special assistant to the commissioner, Renee Tirado to vice president of talent acquisition and diversity & inclusion, and Melanie LeGrande to vice president of social responsibility.

American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with INF Luis Valbuena on a two-year contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with 1B James Loney on a minor league contract.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Acquired RHP Severino Gonzalez from Philadelphia for a player to be named.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with C Nick Hundley on a one-year contract. Designated INF Ehire Adrianza for assignment.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed OF Colin Willis and OF Cameron Newell.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed RHP Jake Kuebler.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed INF Casio Grider.

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Signed LHP Pat Peterson.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed OF Connor Crane.

Frontier League

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Traded RHP Josh Laxer to Lincoln (AA) for RHP Diego Ibarra.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed RHP Payton Lobdell.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Announced the team acquired the right to own and operate an NBA D-League expansion team that will begin play for the 2017-18 season.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Named David Culley quarterbacks coach.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed LB Bryson Albright to a reserve/future contract.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed C Jacob Flores, LB Reggie Gilbert, WR Antwan Goodley, LB Derrick Mathews, G Lucas Patrick, DT Brian Price, TE Beau Sandland and S Jermaine Whitehead.

Canadian Football League

OTTAWA REDBLACKS — Announced the retirement of QB Henry Burris.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Arizona F Peter Holland $3,611.11, for punching an unsuspecting opponent, Tampa Bay F Ondrej Palat, during a Jan. 21 game.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Activated F Marcus Kruger from injured reserve.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled LW Drew Miller from Grand Rapids (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated D Yohann Auvitu off injured reserve and assigned him to Albany (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Traded F Tommy Wingels to Ottawa Senators for Fs Buddy Robinson and Zack Stortini and assigned them to San Jose (AHL).

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DT Caushaud Lyons to a reserve/future contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled F Chandler Stephenson from Hershey (AHL).

ECHL

ELMIRA JACKALS — Acquired D Jacob Poe and the rights to Miles Koules from Tulsa for F Tyson Fawcett.

READING ROYALS — Announced G Mark Dekanich was loaned to the team by Lehigh Valley (AHL).

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Announced D Joey Leach was reassigned to the team by Hershey (AHL) and G Parker Milner was recalled by Hershey.

LACROSSE United Women’s Lacrosse League

UWLX — Named Gary Gait interim commissioner.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired M Mohammed Abu as a special discovery player.

FC DALLAS — Terminated the contracts of D Moises Hernandez and D Jose Salvatierra.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed M Bernardo Anor, D Jermaine Taylor and M Rasmus Schuller.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed G Rafael Diaz and M Arun Basuljevic.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed D Jonathan Spector.

North American Soccer League

NEW YORK COSMOS — Signed M Andres Flores.

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Named Denise Reddy assistant coach.

COLLEGE

HEART OF AMERICA ATHLETIC CONFERENCE — Named Lynn Meredith assistant commissioner, effective March 1.

CINCINNATI — Named Ron Crook offensive line coach, Al Washingtons defensive line coach and Kevin Carroll to assistant volleyball coach. Promoted Phillip White to associate head volleyball coach.

CLEMSON — Named Todd Bates defensive line coach and Mickey Conn safeties coach.

COASTAL CAROLINA — Named Willy Korn wide recievers coach.

HAMILTON — Named Miriam Merrill associate director of athletics/senior woman administrator.

IOWA — Announced senior WR Jonathan Parker will transfer.

NOTRE DAME — Named QB Tommy Rees quarterbacks coach.

RICE — Named Curtis Canty director of compliance services.

SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI — Named Jon Gilbert athletic director.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments