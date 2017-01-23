4:53 pm, January 25, 2017
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

MLS News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLS News » Timbers sign Myers, make…

Timbers sign Myers, make other moves before camp

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 3:49 pm 01/23/2017 03:49pm
Share

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Timbers have signed veteran free agent defender Chance Myers, one of several moves the team made Monday before leaving for training camp in Arizona.

The Timbers also re-signed defender-midfielder Amobi Okugo, who joined the club last May, and welcomed back winger Dairon Asprilla, who had been on loan with top-division Millonarios in Colombia.

The Timbers planned to leave Tuesday for a 12-day training camp in Tucson. Portland opens the season at home on March 3 against the expansion Minnesota United FC.

Myers, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 MLS SuperDraft, has played the past nine seasons with Sporting Kansas City. With the Kansas City team that won the 2013 MLS Cup title, the 29-year-old has played in 147 career regular-season games, including 114 starts, and 10 postseason matches.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News MLS News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLS News » Timbers sign Myers, make…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl 51 ads -- sneak peeks and previews

Some of the commercials are building buzz already. Have a look at a few of the early offerings.

Recommended
Latest

MLS News