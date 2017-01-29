Serbia-United States Summary

|At San Diego
|Serbia
|0
|0—0
|United States
|0
|0—0
First half_None.
Second half_None.
Yellow cards_Kljestan, US, 57th; Cirkovic, Ser, 80th. Red cards_None.
Referee_Kevin Morrison, Jamaica. Linesmen_Richard Washington, Jamaica; Lloyd Edwards, Jamaica.
A_20,079.
Serbia_Filip Manojlovic; Nemanja Miletic, Nikola Maras, Srdan Plavsic (Lazar Jovanovic, 81st), Aleksandar Palocevic (Marko Mrkic, 64th); Marko Gobeljic (Marko Klisura, 84th), Nikola Cirkovic, Nemanja Calasan (Milos Simonovic, 55th), Stefan Panic; Jovan Dokic (Marko Jevtovic, 77th), Sasa Jovanovic (Enver Alivodic, 63rd)
United States_Nick Rimando; Graham Zusi, Steve Birnbaum, Chad Marshall, Greg Garza (Jorge Villafana, 69th); Michael Bradley, Jermaine Jones (Sebastian Lletget, 46th); Alejandro Bedoya (Chris Pontius, 65th), Sacha Kljestan (Benny Feilhaber, 77th), Darlington Nagbe (Juan Agudelo, 87th); Jozy Altidore (Jordan Morris, 74th)
