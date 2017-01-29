10:46 am, January 29, 2017
BREAKING NEWS ALERT: Results are in for the Australian Open 2017 final game between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Find out who won.

MLS News

Premier League sides Hull, Watford upset in FA Cup

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 10:06 am 01/29/2017 10:06am
Hull City's Abel Hernandez wins a second penalty after being brought down by Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli during the English FA Cup, Fourth Round match, Fulham vs Hull City at Craven Cottage, London, Sunday Jan. 29, 2017. (Paul Harding/PA via AP)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Hull striker Abel Hernandez had two penalties saved in the space of a minute, a final embarrassment for the Premier League team in its humiliating 4-1 loss to second-tier Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

Hull was already heading out of the competition when Hernandez’s first spot kick in the 87th minute was saved by Marcus Bettinelli, who then tripped Hernandez as the Uruguay international pounced on the rebound. Bettinelli went the right way to deny Hernandez off the second penalty attempt, too.

It was Hull’s second cup exit in the space of four days, with Marco Silva’s side having been eliminated by Manchester United at the semifinal stage of the League Cup despite a 2-1 win in the second leg on Thursday.

In another cup shock, Watford was beaten 1-0 by third-tier Millwall courtesy of Steve Morison’s 85th-minute winner. Watford was a semifinalist last season.

Titleholder Manchester United hosts second-tier Wigan later Sunday.

