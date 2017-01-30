Monday’s Sports Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
MLB — Announced St. Louis will forfeit its second-round (No. 56) and compensation round B (No. 75) draft picks to Houston and pay Houston $2 million for hacking Astros. Placed former St. Louis director of baseball development Christopher Correa on the permanently ineligible list.
BOSTON RED SOX — Named Spencer Bingol baseball research & development analyst; Fred Hubert senior baseball systems developer; Patrick McLaughlin minor league video/Florida baseball operations assistant; and J.T. Watkins advance scouting assistant.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Acquired RHP Carlos Frias from the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash considerations. Designated 1B-3B Richie Shaffer for assignment.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with OF Colby Rasmus on a one-year contract. Released OF Jason Coats.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with C Kurt Suzuki on a one-year contract.
KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Released OF Tyson Gillies. Signed LHP Darin Gorski.
LAREDO LEMURS — Released RHP Yonata Ortega, OF Eudy Pina and OF Drew Martinez. Signed INF Abel Nieves and C Tyler Ogle.
LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed INF Cesar Valera.
SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed INF Blake Schmit.
WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed RHP Edwin Carl.
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed of INF Cody Puckett.
OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Signed RHP Andrew Cooper. Claimed LHP Ryan Bollinger off waivers from Trois-Rivieres.
ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed RHP Jordan Wellander.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed LHP Sean Bierman.
TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released OF Jiwan James.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed G Toney Douglas to a 10-day contract. Waived F Troy Williams.
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed G Chasson Randle.
|Women’s National Basketball Association
NEW YORK LIBERTY — Acquired C Kia Vaughn and G Bria Hartley from Washington and traded C Carolyn Swords to Seattle. Seattle received Washington’s first-round (No. 6) draft pick and traded second-round picks in the three-team trade.
|FOOTBALL
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Robert Porter.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Spencer Martin from San Antonio (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled D Seth Helgeson, D Steven Santini and D Karl Stollery from Albany (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Jake Dotchin from Syracuse (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled D Christian Djoos and F Chandler Stephenson from Hershey (AHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed D Oguchi Onyewu.
SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed F Soony Saad.
|North American Soccer League
JACKSONVILLE ARMADA FC — Signed D Moer Yhan De Doue. Transferred D Bryan Burke to San Francisco (NASL).
OTTAWA FURY — Named Julian de Guzman assistant coach.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE — Suspended Ohio State hockey player Josh Healey one game, after he received a major penalty for interference during a Jan. 28 game against Wisconsin.
CHRISTOPHER NEWPORT — Named Art Link football coach.
CINCINNATI — Named Gerad Parker running backs coach.
STANFORD — Named Kevin Hambly director of women’s volleyball.
