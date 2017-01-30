Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Announced St. Louis will forfeit its second-round (No. 56) and compensation round B (No. 75) draft picks to Houston and pay Houston $2 million for hacking Astros. Placed former St. Louis director of baseball development Christopher Correa on the permanently ineligible list.

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Named Spencer Bingol baseball research & development analyst; Fred Hubert senior baseball systems developer; Patrick McLaughlin minor league video/Florida baseball operations assistant; and J.T. Watkins advance scouting assistant.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Acquired RHP Carlos Frias from the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash considerations. Designated 1B-3B Richie Shaffer for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Signed OF Colby Rasmus to a one-year contract. Released OF Jason Coats.

American Association

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Released OF Tyson Gillies. Signed LHP Darin Gorski.

LAREDO LEMURS — Released RHP Yonata Ortega, OF Eudy Pina and OF Drew Martinez. Signed INF Abel Nieves and C Tyler Ogle.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed INF Cesar Valera.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed INF Blake Schmit.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed RHP Edwin Carl.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed of INF Cody Puckett.

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Signed RHP Andrew Cooper. Claimed LHP Ryan Bollinger off waivers from Trois-Rivieres.

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed RHP Jordan Wellander.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed LHP Sean Bierman.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released OF Jiwan James.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed G Toney Douglas to a 10-day contract. Waived F Troy Williams.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed G Chasson Randle.

Women’s National Basketball Association

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Acquired C Kia Vaughn and G Bria Hartley from Washington and traded C Carolyn Swords to Seattle. Seattle received Washington’s first-round (No. 6) draft pick and traded second-round picks in the three-team trade.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled D Seth Helgeson, D Steven Santini and D Karl Stollery from Albany (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Jake Dotchin from Syracuse (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled D Christian Djoos and F Chandler Stephenson from Hershey (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed D Oguchi Onyewu.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed F Soony Saad.

North American Soccer League

JACKSONVILLE ARMADA FC — Signed D Moer Yhan (Peabo) De Doue. Transferred D Bryan Burke to San Francisco (NASL).

United Soccer League

OTTAWA FURY — Named Julian de Guzman assistant coach.

COLLEGE

CHRISTOPHER NEWPORT — Named Art Link football coach.

STANFORD — Named Kevin Hambly director of women’s volleyball.

