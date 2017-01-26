Hearings begin for suspended Minnesota football players

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ten Minnesota football players suspended in December for their alleged involvement in a sexual assault on campus will appear before a panel of university employees on Thursday and Friday in an attempt to avoid the expulsions and other punishments recommended by the school’s Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action office.

The players have denied any wrongdoing and remain enrolled at Minnesota. The hearing stems from an incident in September, when a woman alleged that she was pressured into having sex with multiple players at an apartment after the team’s season-opening win.

Minneapolis authorities twice declined to charge any of the players, citing a lack of evidence. But the school conducted a Title IX investigation that concluded the players violated the student conduct code and recommended expulsion.

