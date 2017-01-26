10:39 pm, January 26, 2017
George leads Pacers over Timberwolves, 109-103

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 10:31 pm 01/26/2017 10:31pm
Indiana Pacers' Paul George, right, drives as Minnesota Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins defends during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Paul George scored 32 points after being picked for his fourth All-Star game to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 109-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night.

Myles Turner added 23 points, and Jeff Teague had 20 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds to help the Pacers snap a three-game losing streak. Indiana outrebounded Minnesota 44-34 and shot 52 percent.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 33 points and 10 rebounds for the Timberwolves after getting passed over for the Western Conference reserves. Zach LaVine scored 23 points, and Andrew Wiggins had 21, but the Timberwolves missed a chance for their first four-game winning streak since 2012.

