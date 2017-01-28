1:45 pm, January 28, 2017
Ex-Twins manager Tom Kelly to get Target Field statue

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 1:19 pm 01/28/2017 01:19pm
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins plan to honor former manager Tom Kelly with a bronze statue outside Target Field.

The team made the announcement at TwinsFest on Friday night. The statue will be unveiled this season, although the date is not yet set.

Kelly led the Twins to World Series titles in 1987 and 1991. His record of 1,140-1,244 places him first on the Twins’ managerial list in wins and games. Kelly retired after the 2001 season. His No. 10 was retired in 2012, the first Twins manager to be so honored.

At Target Field, Kelly’s statue will join the likenesses of Kirby Puckett, Rod Carew, Harmon Killebrew, Calvin Griffith, Carl and Eloise Pohlad, Tony Oliva and Kent Hrbek.

