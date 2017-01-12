5:07 pm, January 12, 2017
The Senate Armed Services Committee holds a confirmation hearing for retired Gen. James Mattis to be Defense Secretary.

Atlanta United hosts New York on March 5 in 1st MLS game

By The Associated Press January 12, 2017
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United will play its inaugural game against the New York Red Bulls on March 5 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

The MLS expansion team will use Georgia Tech as a temporary home until $1.5 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium opens.

Atlanta, which is joining the league along with Minnesota United, will play 12 of its first 20 games on the road before hosting the first sporting event at the new facility on July 30 against Orlando.

After the move, Atlanta will play nine of its last 14 games at home, closing out the regular season at home against Toronto on Oct. 22.

Atlanta will open its preseason tour against Chattanooga FC on Feb. 11. The game against the fourth-tier National Premier Soccer League club will be held at Chattanooga’s Finley Stadium.

MLS News