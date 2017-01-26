12:04 pm, January 27, 2017
44° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Watch and listen live to the 44th Annual March for Life and related events.

MLS News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLS News » Atlanta MLS club lands…

Atlanta MLS club lands 19-year-old defender from Tottenham

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 9:27 am 01/26/2017 09:27am
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United has acquired center back Anton Walkes on loan from Tottenham of the English Premier League.

The 19-year-old defender has spent his entire youth career with Tottenham. His run with the senior team began last summer in the International Champions Cup, and he also subbed in during the third round of EFL Cup. Walkes has made 12 appearances for Tottenham’s reserves in Premier League 2 this season.

Atlanta United is one of two expansion teams preparing for debuts in Major League Soccer.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News MLS News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLS News » Atlanta MLS club lands…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

MLS News