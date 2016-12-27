Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Named Dick Williams general manager, Mark Heil player development analyst, Mark Edwards baseball operations analyst, Haley Alvarez administrative assistant to baseball operations and Nick Wan data scientist.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Re-signed RHP Ivan Nova to a three-year contract.

American Association

LARDO LEMURS — Signed C Manuel Boscan and RHP Quinton Stevens.

Can-Am League

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Sold the contract of OF Leandro Castro to Minnesota (AL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Fired coach Rex Ryan.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Antwan Goodley to the practice squad. Placed TE Devon Cajuste on the practice squad-injured list.

SAN DIEGO CHARGERS — Placed RB Kenneth Farrow on injured reserve. Signed RB Andre Williams from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed QB Marcus Mariota on injured reserve. Signed QB Alex Tanney from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Activated F Artem Anisimov from injured reserve. Placed F Marian Hossa on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 20.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled D Yohann Auvitu from Albany (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled G Brandon Halverson from Hartford (AHL).

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled G Jeff Malcolm from Greenville (ECHL).

ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Announced F Mark Naclerio was assigned to the team by Providence (AHL). Signed F Mike Moran. Activated G Jay Williams from suspension. Suspended F Bryan Cameron.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Signed M Javier Morales.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments