Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

CINCINNATI REDS — Named Dick Williams general manager, Mark Heil player development analyst, Mark Edwards baseball operations analyst, Haley Alvarez administrative assistant to baseball operations and Nick Wan data scientist.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Re-signed RHP Ivan Nova to a three-year contract.
LARDO LEMURS — Signed C Manuel Boscan and RHP Quinton Stevens.
ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Sold the contract of OF Leandro Castro to Minnesota (AL).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Fired coach Rex Ryan.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Antwan Goodley to the practice squad. Placed TE Devon Cajuste on the practice squad-injured list.
SAN DIEGO CHARGERS — Placed RB Kenneth Farrow on injured reserve. Signed RB Andre Williams from the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed QB Marcus Mariota on injured reserve. Signed QB Alex Tanney from the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Activated F Artem Anisimov from injured reserve. Placed F Marian Hossa on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 20.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled D Yohann Auvitu from Albany (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled G Brandon Halverson from Hartford (AHL).
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled G Jeff Malcolm from Greenville (ECHL).
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Announced F Mark Naclerio was assigned to the team by Providence (AHL). Signed F Mike Moran. Activated G Jay Williams from suspension. Suspended F Bryan Cameron.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS — Signed M Javier Morales.
Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.
comments