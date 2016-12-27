7:02 pm, December 27, 2016
An Upper Marlboro man is charged with first-degree murder for the death of a D.C. yoga instructor who was found strangled in her car overnight.

FC Dallas signs former Salt Lake midfielder Javier Morales

December 27, 2016
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — FC Dallas has signed free agent midfielder Javier Morales, a three-time MLS All-Star who had 49 goals in 240 appearances with Real Salt Lake.

Morales is expected to be available when FC Dallas opens the season Feb. 23 in a CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal against Arabe Unido of Panama.

The 36-year-old native of Argentina appeared in 20 CONCACAF Champions League matches for Real Salt Lake, scoring four goals and getting four assists.

Morales is a 10-year MLS veteran. He also had 81 assists with Real Salt Lake.

