Yankees 8, Twins 4

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dozier 2b 4 1 2 1 1 2 .500 Mauer 1b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .200 Polanco ss 4 2 1 0 1 2 .250 Rosario lf-cf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .333 Escobar 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .500 Kepler rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .333 Buxton cf 2 0 0 1 0 1 .000 Granite cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .500 Gimenez c 0 0 0 0 0 0 — J.Castro c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000 a-Adrianza ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Grossman dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Totals 35 4 9 4 4 13

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner lf 4 3 2 1 1 0 .500 Judge rf 4 3 2 2 1 0 .500 Sanchez c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .500 Gregorius ss 3 1 1 3 1 1 .333 S.Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Bird 1b 3 0 1 1 1 2 .333 Hicks cf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .333 Ellsbury dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Frazier 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Totals 33 8 9 8 5 5

Minnesota 301 000 000—4 9 1 New York 311 200 10x—8 9 0

a-struck out for J.Castro in the 8th.

E_Rosario (1). LOB_Minnesota 8, New York 6. 2B_Kepler (1), Sanchez (1). HR_Dozier (1), off Severino; Rosario (1), off Severino; Gregorius (1), off Santana; Gardner (1), off Santana; Judge (1), off Berrios. RBIs_Dozier (1), Rosario 2 (2), Buxton (1), Gardner (1), Judge 2 (2), Gregorius 3 (3), Bird (1), Hicks (1). SB_Buxton (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 5 (Mauer, J.Castro 4); New York 3 (Ellsbury 3). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 6; New York 2 for 9.

GIDP_Mauer.

DP_New York 1 (Gregorius, S.Castro, Bird).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Santana 2 3 4 4 2 0 64 18.00 Berrios, L, 0-1 3 5 3 3 0 4 59 9.00 Hildenberger 1 1-3 1 1 1 2 0 29 6.75 Rogers 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 0.00 Busenitz 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 6 0.00 Belisle 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.00 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Severino 1-3 4 3 3 1 0 29 81.00 Green 2 1 1 1 2 4 41 4.50 Robertson, W, 1-0, BS, 1-1 3 1-3 3 0 0 1 5 52 0.00 Kahnle, H, 1 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 29 0.00 Chapman 1 1 0 0 0 3 20 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Rogers 3-0, Busenitz 3-1, Green 2-0, Robertson 3-1, Kahnle 2-0. WP_Robertson.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Mike Winters; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Lance Barksdale; Right, John Tumpane; Left, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:51. A_49,280 (49,642).

