Yankees 8, Twins 4

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dozier 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.500
|Mauer 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Polanco ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Rosario lf-cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.333
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Buxton cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.000
|Granite cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Gimenez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|J.Castro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|a-Adrianza ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Grossman dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|4
|13
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner lf
|4
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|Judge rf
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.500
|Sanchez c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Gregorius ss
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.333
|S.Castro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Bird 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.333
|Hicks cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|Ellsbury dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Frazier 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|33
|8
|9
|8
|5
|5
|Minnesota
|301
|000
|000—4
|9
|1
|New York
|311
|200
|10x—8
|9
|0
a-struck out for J.Castro in the 8th.
E_Rosario (1). LOB_Minnesota 8, New York 6. 2B_Kepler (1), Sanchez (1). HR_Dozier (1), off Severino; Rosario (1), off Severino; Gregorius (1), off Santana; Gardner (1), off Santana; Judge (1), off Berrios. RBIs_Dozier (1), Rosario 2 (2), Buxton (1), Gardner (1), Judge 2 (2), Gregorius 3 (3), Bird (1), Hicks (1). SB_Buxton (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 5 (Mauer, J.Castro 4); New York 3 (Ellsbury 3). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 6; New York 2 for 9.
GIDP_Mauer.
DP_New York 1 (Gregorius, S.Castro, Bird).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Santana
|2
|3
|4
|4
|2
|0
|64
|18.00
|Berrios, L, 0-1
|3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|4
|59
|9.00
|Hildenberger
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|29
|6.75
|Rogers
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0.00
|Busenitz
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|0.00
|Belisle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Severino
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|29
|81.00
|Green
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|41
|4.50
|Robertson, W, 1-0, BS, 1-1
|3
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|5
|52
|0.00
|Kahnle, H, 1
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|29
|0.00
|Chapman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Rogers 3-0, Busenitz 3-1, Green 2-0, Robertson 3-1, Kahnle 2-0. WP_Robertson.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Mike Winters; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Lance Barksdale; Right, John Tumpane; Left, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:51. A_49,280 (49,642).
