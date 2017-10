Most Home Runs by a Rookie

By The Associated Press

Through 2017 Season

52 — Aaron Judge, New York Yankees, 2017

49 — Mark McGwire, Oakland Athletics, 1987

39 — Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers, 2017

38 — Frank Robinson, Cincinnati Reds, 1956

38 — Wally Berger, Boston Braves, 1930

37 — Albert Pujols, St. Louis Cardinals, 2001

37 — Al Rosen, Cleveland Indians, 1950

36 — Jose Abreu, Chicago White Sox, 2014

35 — Mike Piazza, Los Angeles Dodgers, 1993

35 — Ron Kittle, Chicago White Sox, 1983

35 — Rudy York, Detroit Tigers, 1937

35 — Hal Trosky, Cleveland Indians, 1934

