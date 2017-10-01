Haniger, Seager rally Mariners to 6-4 win over Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mitch Haniger had five hits and Kyle Seager launched a three-run homer to highlight a five-run eighth inning that rallied the Seattle Mariners past the Los Angeles Angels 6-4 on Saturday night.

The Mariners also got home runs from Yonder Alonso and rookie Jacob Hannemann.

Seattle scored all five runs in the eighth off Cam Bedrosian (6-5), who allowed five consecutive hits without retiring a batter.

Casey Lawrence (2-3) earned the victory in relief, and Edwin Diaz got four outs for his 34th save. Diaz, who gave up the game-winning hit during the Angels’ four-run rally Friday, got Mike Trout to fly out with the bases loaded to end the eighth.

Kole Calhoun homered for Los Angeles, and Albert Pujols had an RBI groundout that moved him past Eddie Murray for eighth place on the career list. Pujols has 1,918 RBIs, including 101 this season.

Haniger had three doubles and two singles. His fourth hit started the rally for the Mariners in the eighth. Robinson Cano’s hot grounder then went under the glove of first baseman C.J. Cron for a single.

Nelson Cruz singled up the middle to score the inning’s first run before Seager’s 27th home run gave Seattle a 5-4 lead. Alonso’s solo homer ended Bedrosian’s night.

Ricky Nolasco went 5 1/3 innings for the Angels, allowing one run and seven hits.

Andrew Albers subbed for Seattle when scheduled starter Andrew Moore came down with neck spasms. Albers was charged with three runs on six hits and a walk in 4 1/3 innings.

The Angels opened the scoring in the fourth after Brandon Phillips singled. He went to third on Cron’s base hit and scored on a sacrifice fly by Luis Valbuena.

The Mariners got the run right back when Hannemann homered in the fifth for his first career extra-base hit.

The Angels added a run in the sixth on doubles by Andrelton Simmons and Valbuena.

The defeat assured Los Angeles (79-82) of a losing season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Moore was scratched a few hours before the game. He ends the season 1-5 with a 5.34 ERA.

UP NEXT

Mariners: LHP James Paxton (12-5, 3.12 ERA) starts the season finale Sunday. In 10 career starts against the Angels, he is 4-2 with a 2.26 ERA. Paxton is 0-2 with a 6.97 ERA in three starts since coming off the disabled list Sept. 15. He had been sidelined with a strained left pectoral muscle.

Angels: RHP Parker Bridwell (9-3, 3.87) has not allowed a stolen base in his first 19 starts for the Angels. They are 17-3 when he pitches.

