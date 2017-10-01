Dodgers 6, Rockies 3

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Culberson ss
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.154
|Seager ss
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.295
|Maeda p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.128
|Farmer c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Turner 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.322
|c-Utley ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|McCarthy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.043
|f-Locastro ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bellinger 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.267
|Hernandez lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.215
|Verdugo lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Buehler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Fields p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Forsythe 2b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Segedin 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Grandal c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Barnes 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|Puig rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Pederson cf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.212
|Stripling p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Paredes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Ethier ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Thompson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.122
|Totals
|36
|6
|10
|6
|9
|4
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.331
|McMahon 2b-1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.158
|Tapia rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.288
|Arenado 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.309
|Hoffman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Story ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Senzatela p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|e-LeMahieu ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Ottavino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Estevez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Parra lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.309
|Desmond 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Hanigan c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Lucroy c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|1-Wolters pr-2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.240
|Valaika ss-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Amarista 2b-ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Freeland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|a-Tauchman ph-cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Totals
|34
|3
|10
|3
|4
|7
|Los Angeles
|101
|120
|100—6
|10
|0
|Colorado
|000
|001
|200—3
|10
|0
a-struck out for Freeland in the 3rd. b-lined out for Paredes in the 4th. c-grounded out for Turner in the 4th. d-doubled for Oberg in the 6th. e-lined out for Senzatela in the 7th. f-popped out for McCarthy in the 8th.
1-ran for Lucroy in the 4th.
LOB_Los Angeles 13, Colorado 8. 2B_Seager (33), Turner (32), Bellinger (26), Pederson 2 (20), Tapia (12), Story (32). 3B_Tauchman (1). RBIs_Seager (77), Bellinger (97), Hernandez (37), Pederson 2 (35), Culberson (1), Tapia (16), Tauchman (2), Wolters (16). SF_Hernandez.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 8 (Forsythe 3, Utley, Maeda 2, Farmer, Segedin); Colorado 1 (Parra). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 13; Colorado 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Verdugo, Hanigan. GIDP_Tapia, Amarista, Hanigan.
DP_Los Angeles 4 (Utley, Culberson, Bellinger), (Culberson, Barnes, Bellinger), (Culberson, Barnes, Bellinger), (Barnes, Culberson, Bellinger).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stripling
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|3.75
|Paredes
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|3.24
|Maeda, W, 13-6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|28
|4.22
|McCarthy
|2
|5
|3
|3
|1
|2
|45
|3.98
|Buehler, H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|7.71
|Fields, S, 2-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.84
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland, L, 11-11
|3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|61
|4.10
|Hoffman
|1
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|1
|53
|5.89
|Oberg
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|25
|4.94
|Senzatela
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|21
|4.68
|Ottavino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|5.06
|Estevez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|5.57
Inherited runners-scored_Oberg 3-1. WP_Ottavino. PB_Lucroy (6).
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_3:39. A_32,946 (50,398).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.