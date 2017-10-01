Dodgers 6, Rockies 3

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Taylor cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .288 Culberson ss 1 0 0 1 2 0 .154 Seager ss 3 2 3 1 0 0 .295 Maeda p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .128 Farmer c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .300 Turner 3b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .322 c-Utley ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .236 McCarthy p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .043 f-Locastro ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bellinger 1b 3 0 1 1 2 1 .267 Hernandez lf 1 1 1 1 1 0 .215 Verdugo lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .174 Buehler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Fields p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Forsythe 2b-3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .224 Segedin 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Grandal c 2 1 0 0 1 0 .247 Barnes 2b 1 1 1 0 1 0 .289 Puig rf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .263 Pederson cf 3 0 2 2 0 1 .212 Stripling p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Paredes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Ethier ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Thompson rf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .122 Totals 36 6 10 6 9 4

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .331 McMahon 2b-1b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .158 Tapia rf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .288 Arenado 3b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .309 Hoffman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091 Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Story ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .239 Senzatela p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125 e-LeMahieu ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .310 Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Estevez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Parra lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .309 Desmond 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .274 Hanigan c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .267 Lucroy c 1 0 1 0 1 0 .265 1-Wolters pr-2b 1 0 1 1 1 0 .240 Valaika ss-3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .258 Amarista 2b-ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .238 Freeland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .154 a-Tauchman ph-cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .222 Totals 34 3 10 3 4 7

Los Angeles 101 120 100—6 10 0 Colorado 000 001 200—3 10 0

a-struck out for Freeland in the 3rd. b-lined out for Paredes in the 4th. c-grounded out for Turner in the 4th. d-doubled for Oberg in the 6th. e-lined out for Senzatela in the 7th. f-popped out for McCarthy in the 8th.

1-ran for Lucroy in the 4th.

LOB_Los Angeles 13, Colorado 8. 2B_Seager (33), Turner (32), Bellinger (26), Pederson 2 (20), Tapia (12), Story (32). 3B_Tauchman (1). RBIs_Seager (77), Bellinger (97), Hernandez (37), Pederson 2 (35), Culberson (1), Tapia (16), Tauchman (2), Wolters (16). SF_Hernandez.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 8 (Forsythe 3, Utley, Maeda 2, Farmer, Segedin); Colorado 1 (Parra). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 13; Colorado 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Verdugo, Hanigan. GIDP_Tapia, Amarista, Hanigan.

DP_Los Angeles 4 (Utley, Culberson, Bellinger), (Culberson, Barnes, Bellinger), (Culberson, Barnes, Bellinger), (Barnes, Culberson, Bellinger).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stripling 2 1 0 0 1 0 23 3.75 Paredes 1 1 0 0 0 2 23 3.24 Maeda, W, 13-6 2 2 0 0 1 2 28 4.22 McCarthy 2 5 3 3 1 2 45 3.98 Buehler, H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 0 22 7.71 Fields, S, 2-5 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.84 Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Freeland, L, 11-11 3 5 2 2 1 0 61 4.10 Hoffman 1 2-3 3 3 3 4 1 53 5.89 Oberg 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 25 4.94 Senzatela 1 2 1 1 1 1 21 4.68 Ottavino 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 5.06 Estevez 1 0 0 0 1 2 23 5.57

Inherited runners-scored_Oberg 3-1. WP_Ottavino. PB_Lucroy (6).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:39. A_32,946 (50,398).

