All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB y-New York 91 70 .565 — y-Minnesota 84 77 .522 —

y-clinched wild card

___

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 0

Minnesota 6, Detroit 3

Kansas City 2, Arizona 1

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 2, Toronto 1

Detroit 3, Minnesota 2

Kansas City 4, Arizona 3

Sunday’s Games

Toronto (Anderson 4-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 9-7), 3:05 p.m.

Detroit (Sanchez 3-6) at Minnesota (Colon 6-14), 3:10 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 15-5) at Kansas City (Vargas 18-10), 3:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 8:00 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB y-Arizona 92 69 .571 — y-Colorado 87 74 .540 — Milwaukee 85 76 .528 2

y-clinched wild card

___

Friday’s Games

Colorado 9, L.A. Dodgers 1

Kansas City 2, Arizona 1

Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 3

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 7, Milwaukee 6

Kansas City 4, Arizona 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 3

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-5) at Colorado (Anderson 6-6), 3:10 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 15-5) at Kansas City (Vargas 18-10), 3:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Davies 17-9) at St. Louis (Martinez 12-11), 3:15 p.m.

___

