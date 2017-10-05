2017 Postseason Baseball Glance

All Times EDT WILD CARD

Tuesday, Oct. 3: New York 8, Minnesota 4

Wednesday, Oct. 4: Arizona 11, Colorado 8

DIVISION SERIES (Best-of-5; x-if necessary) American League Boston vs. Houston

Thursday, Oct. 5: Boston (Sale 17-8) at Houston (Verlander 15-8), 4:08 p.m. (MLB)

Friday, Oct. 6: Boston (Pomeranz 17-6) at Houston (Keuchel 14-5), 2:05 p.m. (FS1)

Sunday, Oct. 8: Houston (Peacock 13-2) at Boston (Porcello 11-17), 2:38 p.m. (FS1)

x-Monday, Oct. 9: Houston at Boston, TBA (FS1)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 11: Boston at Houston, TBA (FS1)

New York vs. Cleveland

Thursday, Oct. 5: New York (Gray 4-7) at Cleveland (Bauer 17-9), 7:38 p.m. (MLB)

Friday, Oct. 6: New York (Sabathia 14-5) at Cleveland (Kluber 18-4), 5:08 p.m. (MLB)

Sunday, Oct. 8: Cleveland (Carrasco (18-6) at New York (Tanaka 13-12), 7:38 p.m. (FS1)

x-Monday, Oct. 9: Cleveland (Tomlin 10-9) at New York (Severino 14-6), TBA (FS1)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 11: New York at Cleveland (Kluber), TBA (FS1)

National League Chicago vs. Washington

Friday, Oct. 6: Chicago Hendricks (7-5) at Washington (Strasburg 15-4), 7:31 p.m. (TBS)

Saturday, Oct. 7: Chicago Lester (13-8) at Washington, 5:38 p.m. (TBS)

Monday, Oct. 9: Washington at Chicago (Quintana 11-11), TBA (TBS)

x-Tuesday, Oct. 10: Washington at Chicago (Arrieta 14-10), TBA (TBS)

x-Thursday, Oct. 12: Chicago at Washington, TBA (TBS)

Arizona vs. Los Angeles

Friday, Oct. 6: Arizona at Los Angeles (Kershaw (18-4), 10:31 p.m. (TBS)

Saturday, Oct. 7: Arizona at Los Angeles (Hill 12-8), 9:08 p.m. (TBS)

Monday, Oct. 9: Los Angeles at Arizona, TBA (TBS)

x-Tuesday, Oct. 10: Los Angeles at Arizona, TBA (TBS)

x-Thursday, Oct. 12: Arizona at Los Angeles, TBA (TBS)

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (Best-of-7; x-if necessary) American League

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 13 (Fox or FS1)

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 14 (Fox or FS1)

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 16 (Fox or FS1)

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 17 (Fox or FS1)

Game 5: x-Wednesday, Oct. 18 (Fox or FS1)

Game 6: x-Friday, Oct. 20 (Fox or FS1)

Game 7: x-Saturday, Oct. 21 (Fox or FS1)

National League

Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 14 (TBS)

Game 2: Sunday, Oct. 15 (TBS)

Game 3: Tuesday, Oct. 17 (TBS)

Game 4: Wednesday, Oct. 18 (TBS)

Game 5: x-Thursday, Oct. 19 (TBS)

Game 6: x-Saturday, Oct. 21 (TBS)

Game 7: x-Sunday, Oct. 22 (TBS)

WORLD SERIES (Best-of-7; x-if necessary) All Games Televised by Fox

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 24

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 25

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 27

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 28

Game 5: x-Sunday, Oct. 29

Game 6: x-Tuesday, Oct. 31

Game 7: x-Wednesday, Nov. 1

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.