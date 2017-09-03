501.5
Yankees, Red Sox pause rivalry in auction for Harvey relief

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP September 3, 2017 2:14 pm 09/03/2017 02:14pm
The New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox announced Sunday that they were partnering up for an auction to raise money for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

WASHINGTON — This is a different kind of relief effort than most MLB bullpens are used to.

Both teams will be offering up autographed memorabilia from Sunday night’s game.

All proceeds raised through the joint effort will go to support relief efforts, the teams said in a statement.

“The effects of this crisis have been felt across the county, including in our own clubhouse where the hearts of many of our players have been with their family and friends who call Texas home,” said Red Sox Chairman Tom Werner. “Tonight, we put our rivalry aside and team up with the Yankees to brings support, attention, and funds to help relief efforts in the aftermath of this tragedy.”

See the Yankees auction site here.

See the Red Sox auction site here.

