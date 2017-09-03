Yankees, Red Sox pause rivalry in auction for Harvey relief

The New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox announced Sunday that they were partnering up for an auction to raise money for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Signed jerseys like this one will be part of the Yankees-Red Sox auction for Hurricane Harvey relief. (Courtesy New York Yankees/Steinersports.com)

WASHINGTON — This is a different kind of relief effort than most MLB bullpens are used to.

The New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox announced Sunday that they were partnering for an auction to raise money for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Both teams will be offering up autographed memorabilia from Sunday night’s game.

All proceeds raised through the joint effort will go to support relief efforts, the teams said in a statement.

“The effects of this crisis have been felt across the county, including in our own clubhouse where the hearts of many of our players have been with their family and friends who call Texas home,” said Red Sox Chairman Tom Werner. “Tonight, we put our rivalry aside and team up with the Yankees to brings support, attention, and funds to help relief efforts in the aftermath of this tragedy.”

We might be rivals on the field, but we’ve come together to help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey. @RedSox https://t.co/Xb0BY1xfRO pic.twitter.com/FAE6X0Nyxc — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 3, 2017

See the Yankees auction site here.

See the Red Sox auction site here.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.