201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Yankees 5, Blue Jays 1

Yankees 5, Blue Jays 1

By The Associated Press September 23, 2017 7:15 pm 09/23/2017 07:15pm
Share
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gardner lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .265
Judge rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .279
Sanchez c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .279
Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .287
Headley dh 2 1 1 0 2 0 .278
Ellsbury cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .269
Castro 2b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .295
Bird 1b 4 1 1 3 0 2 .167
Frazier 3b 2 1 1 1 1 0 .214
Totals 30 5 7 5 5 7
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .267
Donaldson 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .262
Smoak 1b 3 0 2 0 1 1 .275
Bautista rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .201
Morales dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .248
Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Goins ss-2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .227
b-Refsnyder ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .171
Barney 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .234
a-Carrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .282
Urena ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .220
Lopez c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .240
Totals 31 1 4 1 3 8
New York 000 030 011—5 7 0
Toronto 001 000 000—1 4 0

a-flied out for Barney in the 7th. b-grounded out for Goins in the 9th.

LOB_New York 3, Toronto 6. 2B_Judge (22), Sanchez (19). HR_Bird (6), off Biagini; Frazier (27), off Mayza; Hernandez (4), off Gray. RBIs_Castro (58), Bird 3 (21), Frazier (75), Hernandez (11). SB_Headley (9). CS_Ellsbury (3).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Bird); Toronto 2 (Morales, Goins). RISP_New York 2 for 7; Toronto 0 for 4.

LIDP_Gardner, Gregorius. GIDP_Ellsbury.

DP_Toronto 3 (Goins, Smoak), (Barney, Goins), (Goins, Smoak).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray, W, 10-11 6 4 1 1 3 4 96 3.31
Green, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 1.90
Robertson, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 1.96
Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.42
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Biagini, L, 3-12 5 3 3 3 4 3 74 5.34
Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.52
Loup 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 3.88
Mayza 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 12 8.78
Santos 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 25 2.57

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.

T_2:54. A_46,949 (49,282).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Canada News Latest News MLB News National News Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Places to go apple picking

If apple picking is on your fall to-do list, now is the time to check it off. Here are a few places where you can do just that.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?