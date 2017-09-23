Yankees 5, Blue Jays 1

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .265 Judge rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .279 Sanchez c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .279 Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .287 Headley dh 2 1 1 0 2 0 .278 Ellsbury cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .269 Castro 2b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .295 Bird 1b 4 1 1 3 0 2 .167 Frazier 3b 2 1 1 1 1 0 .214 Totals 30 5 7 5 5 7

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .267 Donaldson 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .262 Smoak 1b 3 0 2 0 1 1 .275 Bautista rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .201 Morales dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .248 Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Goins ss-2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .227 b-Refsnyder ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .171 Barney 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .234 a-Carrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .282 Urena ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .220 Lopez c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .240 Totals 31 1 4 1 3 8

New York 000 030 011—5 7 0 Toronto 001 000 000—1 4 0

a-flied out for Barney in the 7th. b-grounded out for Goins in the 9th.

LOB_New York 3, Toronto 6. 2B_Judge (22), Sanchez (19). HR_Bird (6), off Biagini; Frazier (27), off Mayza; Hernandez (4), off Gray. RBIs_Castro (58), Bird 3 (21), Frazier (75), Hernandez (11). SB_Headley (9). CS_Ellsbury (3).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Bird); Toronto 2 (Morales, Goins). RISP_New York 2 for 7; Toronto 0 for 4.

LIDP_Gardner, Gregorius. GIDP_Ellsbury.

DP_Toronto 3 (Goins, Smoak), (Barney, Goins), (Goins, Smoak).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, W, 10-11 6 4 1 1 3 4 96 3.31 Green, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 1.90 Robertson, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 1.96 Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.42 Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Biagini, L, 3-12 5 3 3 3 4 3 74 5.34 Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.52 Loup 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 3.88 Mayza 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 12 8.78 Santos 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 25 2.57

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.

T_2:54. A_46,949 (49,282).

