Yankees 5, Blue Jays 1

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Sanchez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Headley dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.278
|Ellsbury cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Castro 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.295
|Bird 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.167
|Frazier 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.214
|Totals
|30
|5
|7
|5
|5
|7
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.267
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|Smoak 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|Bautista rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|Morales dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Goins ss-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|b-Refsnyder ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|Barney 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|a-Carrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Urena ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Lopez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|3
|8
|New York
|000
|030
|011—5
|7
|0
|Toronto
|001
|000
|000—1
|4
|0
a-flied out for Barney in the 7th. b-grounded out for Goins in the 9th.
LOB_New York 3, Toronto 6. 2B_Judge (22), Sanchez (19). HR_Bird (6), off Biagini; Frazier (27), off Mayza; Hernandez (4), off Gray. RBIs_Castro (58), Bird 3 (21), Frazier (75), Hernandez (11). SB_Headley (9). CS_Ellsbury (3).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Bird); Toronto 2 (Morales, Goins). RISP_New York 2 for 7; Toronto 0 for 4.
LIDP_Gardner, Gregorius. GIDP_Ellsbury.
DP_Toronto 3 (Goins, Smoak), (Barney, Goins), (Goins, Smoak).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, W, 10-11
|6
|4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|96
|3.31
|Green, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|1.90
|Robertson, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|1.96
|Chapman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.42
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Biagini, L, 3-12
|5
|3
|3
|3
|4
|3
|74
|5.34
|Barnes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.52
|Loup
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.88
|Mayza
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|8.78
|Santos
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|25
|2.57
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.
T_2:54. A_46,949 (49,282).
