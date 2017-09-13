501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Yankees 3, Rays 2,…

Yankees 3, Rays 2, innings,

By The Associated Press September 13, 2017 5:04 pm 09/13/2017 05:04pm
Share
New York Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Gardner lf 5 0 2 2 Krmaier cf 4 1 2 1
Headley 1b 5 0 1 0 Duda dh 4 0 1 0
G.Sanch dh 5 0 2 0 Lngoria 3b 4 1 1 0
Grgrius ss 5 0 0 0 Mrrison 1b 4 0 0 0
St.Cstr 2b 4 1 2 0 Sza Jr. rf 3 0 0 0
Ellsbry cf 3 1 2 0 Hchvrra ss 3 0 2 1
T.Frzer 3b 2 1 1 1 Bourjos lf 2 0 1 0
C.Frzer rf 4 0 0 0 M.Smith ph-lf 1 0 1 0
Au.Rmne c 3 0 0 0 W.Ramos ph 1 0 0 0
Puello lf
Sucre c 2 0 0 0
Dckrson ph 1 0 0 0
Casali c
Espnosa 2b 2 0 0 0
B.Mller ph-2b 1 0 1 0
Totals 36 3 10 3 Totals 32 2 9 2
New York 030 000 000—3
Tampa Bay 001 000 01x—2

E_Espinosa (5). DP_New York 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_New York 11, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_G.Sanchez (17), Ellsbury (15). HR_Kiermaier (13). SB_Headley (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Garcia 4 2-3 5 1 1 1 4
Green 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Kahnle 1 2 0 0 0 0
Betances 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Chapman 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Tampa Bay
Archer 4 6 3 3 3 5
Alvarado 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kittredge 1 0 0 0 0 0
Jennings 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Romo 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 1
Boxberger 2-3 2 0 0 0 1

Archer pitched to 1 batter in the 5th

WP_Archer 2.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, John Tumpane; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

13 best universities in the DC area

U.S. News and World Report ranked more than 200 universities around the country based on academic performance as well as faculty and financial resources. Find out which area universities were nationally ranked.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?