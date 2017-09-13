Yankees 3, Rays 2, innings,

|New York
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Gardner lf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Krmaier cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Headley 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Duda dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|G.Sanch dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Lngoria 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Grgrius ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Mrrison 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|St.Cstr 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Sza Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ellsbry cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Hchvrra ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|T.Frzer 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Bourjos lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|C.Frzer rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Smith ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Au.Rmne c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|W.Ramos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Puello lf
|
|Sucre c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dckrson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Casali c
|
|Espnosa 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Mller ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|36
|3
|10
|3
|Totals
|32
|2
|9
|2
|New York
|030
|000
|000—3
|Tampa Bay
|001
|000
|01x—2
E_Espinosa (5). DP_New York 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_New York 11, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_G.Sanchez (17), Ellsbury (15). HR_Kiermaier (13). SB_Headley (8).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Garcia
|4
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Green
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Kahnle
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Betances
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Chapman
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Tampa Bay
|Archer
|4
|6
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Alvarado
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kittredge
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jennings
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romo
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Boxberger
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
Archer pitched to 1 batter in the 5th
WP_Archer 2.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, John Tumpane; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.