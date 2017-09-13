Yankees 3, Rays 2

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner lf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.260
|Headley 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Sanchez dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Gregorius ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Castro 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Ellsbury cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|T.Frazier 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.211
|C.Frazier rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Romine c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|Totals
|36
|3
|10
|3
|4
|8
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Duda dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Longoria 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Morrison 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Souza Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.243
|Hechavarria ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.258
|Bourjos lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|a-Smith ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|d-Ramos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Sucre c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|b-Dickerson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Espinosa 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|c-Miller ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Totals
|32
|2
|9
|2
|2
|9
|New York
|030
|000
|000—3
|10
|0
|Tampa Bay
|001
|000
|01x—2
|9
|1
a-singled for Bourjos in the 7th. b-grounded out for Sucre in the 7th. c-singled for Espinosa in the 7th. d-struck out for Smith in the 8th.
E_Espinosa (5). LOB_New York 9, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Sanchez (17), Ellsbury (15). HR_Kiermaier (13), off Garcia. RBIs_Gardner 2 (58), T.Frazier (68), Kiermaier (36), Hechavarria (25). SB_Headley (8).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Ellsbury, C.Frazier 2, Romine 2); Tampa Bay 4 (Sucre, Espinosa 2, Ramos). RISP_New York 2 for 13; Tampa Bay 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Castro, Sucre, Bourjos. GIDP_Headley, Dickerson.
DP_New York 1 (Headley, Gregorius); Tampa Bay 1 (Hechavarria, Morrison).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garcia
|4
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|78
|4.35
|Green
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|1.96
|Kahnle
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2.62
|Betances
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|3.09
|Chapman
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|3.71
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Archer
|4
|6
|3
|3
|3
|5
|92
|4.06
|Alvarado
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.26
|Kittredge
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.70
|Jennings
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.72
|Romo
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|3.96
|Boxberger
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|4.07
Archer pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored_Green 1-0, Chapman 1-1, Alvarado 1-0. WP_Archer 2.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, John Tumpane; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_0:00.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.