Yankees 2, Blue Jays 1

|Toronto
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|T.Hrnnd cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gardner lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Judge dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|G.Sanch c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Btsta rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grgrius ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Martin c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|St.Cstr 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Barney 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bird 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Carrera lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|T.Frzer 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Rfsnydr dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Ellsbry cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Mntro ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Hicks rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Goins ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|30
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|29
|2
|7
|2
|Toronto
|000
|000
|010—1
|New York
|000
|200
|00x—2
DP_Toronto 1, New York 2. LOB_Toronto 5, New York 7. 2B_Goins (21). HR_Judge (52). SF_Donaldson (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Stroman L,13-9
|4
|6
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Loup
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Ramirez
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Dermody
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Leone
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Mayza
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|New York
|Sabathia W,14-5
|5
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Green H,9
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kahnle
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Robertson H,8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Chapman S,22-26
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Kahnle pitched to 2 batters in the 8th
WP_Stroman, Dermody.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_2:57. A_39,457 (49,642).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.