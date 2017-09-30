Yankees 2, Blue Jays 1

Toronto New York ab r h bi ab r h bi T.Hrnnd cf 3 0 1 0 Gardner lf 3 0 0 0 Dnldson 3b 3 0 0 1 Judge dh 3 1 1 1 Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0 G.Sanch c 4 0 1 0 J.Btsta rf 4 0 0 0 Grgrius ss 4 1 1 0 Martin c 4 0 1 0 St.Cstr 2b 4 0 1 1 Barney 2b 4 0 1 0 Bird 1b 4 0 1 0 Carrera lf 3 1 1 0 T.Frzer 3b 3 0 2 0 Rfsnydr dh 2 0 1 0 Ellsbry cf 3 0 0 0 M.Mntro ph-dh 0 0 0 0 A.Hicks rf 1 0 0 0 Goins ss 3 0 1 0 Totals 30 1 6 1 Totals 29 2 7 2

Toronto 000 000 010—1 New York 000 200 00x—2

DP_Toronto 1, New York 2. LOB_Toronto 5, New York 7. 2B_Goins (21). HR_Judge (52). SF_Donaldson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Toronto Stroman L,13-9 4 6 2 2 1 2 Loup 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 Ramirez 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Dermody 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Leone 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Mayza 1 0 0 0 0 2 New York Sabathia W,14-5 5 2-3 4 0 0 0 6 Green H,9 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Kahnle 0 1 1 1 1 0 Robertson H,8 1 0 0 0 1 2 Chapman S,22-26 1 0 0 0 0 1

Kahnle pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

WP_Stroman, Dermody.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:57. A_39,457 (49,642).

