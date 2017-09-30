Yankees 2, Blue Jays 1

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.274
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Bautista rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.201
|Martin c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Barney 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Carrera lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Refsnyder dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|a-Montero ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.219
|Goins ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Totals
|30
|1
|6
|1
|2
|10
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|Judge dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.284
|Sanchez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Gregorius ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.301
|Bird 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Frazier 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Ellsbury cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Hicks rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.266
|Totals
|29
|2
|7
|2
|4
|8
|Toronto
|000
|000
|010—1
|6
|0
|New York
|000
|200
|00x—2
|7
|0
a-walked for Refsnyder in the 8th.
LOB_Toronto 5, New York 7. 2B_Goins (21). HR_Judge (52), off Stroman. RBIs_Donaldson (78), Judge (114), Castro (63). SF_Donaldson.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Donaldson, Smoak); New York 3 (Sanchez, Gregorius, Ellsbury). RISP_Toronto 0 for 4; New York 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Bird. LIDP_Goins. GIDP_Smoak, Gregorius.
DP_Toronto 1 (Barney, Goins, Smoak); New York 2 (Frazier, Castro, Bird), (Frazier, Bird).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman, L, 13-9
|4
|6
|2
|2
|1
|2
|78
|3.09
|Loup
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|13
|3.75
|Ramirez
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|2.70
|Dermody
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|4.43
|Leone
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|2.56
|Mayza
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|6.88
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sabathia, W, 14-5
|5
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|75
|3.69
|Green, H, 9
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.83
|Kahnle
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|8
|2.59
|Robertson, H, 8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|1.84
|Chapman, S, 22-26
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.22
Kahnle pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 2-0, Leone 1-0, Green 1-0, Robertson 2-1. WP_Stroman, Dermody.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_2:57. A_39,457 (49,642).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.