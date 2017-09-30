Yankees 2, Blue Jays 1

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez cf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .274 Donaldson 3b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .270 Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .270 Bautista rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .201 Martin c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .221 Barney 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .234 Carrera lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .284 Refsnyder dh 2 0 1 0 0 0 .176 a-Montero ph-dh 0 0 0 0 1 0 .219 Goins ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .239 Totals 30 1 6 1 2 10

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .264 Judge dh 3 1 1 1 1 2 .284 Sanchez c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .278 Gregorius ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .287 Castro 2b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .301 Bird 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .192 Frazier 3b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .214 Ellsbury cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .264 Hicks rf 1 0 0 0 2 1 .266 Totals 29 2 7 2 4 8

Toronto 000 000 010—1 6 0 New York 000 200 00x—2 7 0

a-walked for Refsnyder in the 8th.

LOB_Toronto 5, New York 7. 2B_Goins (21). HR_Judge (52), off Stroman. RBIs_Donaldson (78), Judge (114), Castro (63). SF_Donaldson.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Donaldson, Smoak); New York 3 (Sanchez, Gregorius, Ellsbury). RISP_Toronto 0 for 4; New York 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Bird. LIDP_Goins. GIDP_Smoak, Gregorius.

DP_Toronto 1 (Barney, Goins, Smoak); New York 2 (Frazier, Castro, Bird), (Frazier, Bird).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stroman, L, 13-9 4 6 2 2 1 2 78 3.09 Loup 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 13 3.75 Ramirez 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 22 2.70 Dermody 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 6 4.43 Leone 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 8 2.56 Mayza 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 6.88 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sabathia, W, 14-5 5 2-3 4 0 0 0 6 75 3.69 Green, H, 9 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 16 1.83 Kahnle 0 1 1 1 1 0 8 2.59 Robertson, H, 8 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 1.84 Chapman, S, 22-26 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 3.22

Kahnle pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 2-0, Leone 1-0, Green 1-0, Robertson 2-1. WP_Stroman, Dermody.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:57. A_39,457 (49,642).

