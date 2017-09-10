Yankees 16, Rangers 7

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner lf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.258
|Wade lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.151
|Headley 3b
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Sanchez dh
|4
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.280
|d-Kratz ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|4
|4
|0
|0
|.295
|b-Torreyes ph-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Castro 2b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Judge rf
|2
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.277
|c-Austin ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Bird 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.147
|Ellsbury cf
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Romine c
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Totals
|44
|16
|18
|15
|3
|2
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|DeShields cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.279
|Choo dh
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.261
|Andrus ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.306
|Gosselin ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.140
|Napoli 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.194
|Middlebrooks 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Mazara rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|a-Hoying ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Chirinos c
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.268
|Jimenez c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Gallo 3b-1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.209
|e-Nicholas ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|Odor 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Robinson 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.217
|Rua lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.227
|Totals
|37
|7
|10
|7
|7
|13
|New York
|102
|621
|013—16
|18
|1
|Texas
|010
|210
|021—
|7
|10
|1
a-struck out for Mazara in the 7th. b-grounded out for Gregorius in the 8th. c-walked for Judge in the 8th. d-doubled for Sanchez in the 9th. e-walked for Gallo in the 9th.
E_Castro (10), Gallo (16). LOB_New York 7, Texas 11. 2B_Sanchez (16), Gregorius (26), Ellsbury (14), Romine (8), Kratz (1), Choo (18), Andrus (41), Rua (6), Robinson (2). 3B_Gardner (4). HR_Sanchez (29), off Griffin; Judge (40), off Martinez; Judge (41), off Mendez; Sanchez (30), off Ross; Chirinos (17), off Montgomery. RBIs_Gardner 2 (56), Headley (59), Sanchez 2 (83), Gregorius 4 (72), Judge 3 (90), Wade (2), Kratz 2 (2), DeShields (19), Choo 2 (68), Napoli (66), Chirinos (37), Rua (12), Robinson (10). SF_Judge, DeShields.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Castro, Bird); Texas 7 (DeShields 2, Choo, Gallo, Rua, Gosselin, Middlebrooks). RISP_New York 8 for 17; Texas 3 for 12.
Runners moved up_Castro. GIDP_Castro.
DP_Texas 1 (Andrus, Odor, Napoli).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery
|3
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|3
|79
|4.24
|Green, W, 4-0
|2
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|47
|2.00
|Kahnle
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.67
|Betances
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|3
|29
|3.02
|Smith
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|24
|7.71
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Griffin, L, 6-6
|3
|5
|5
|5
|1
|0
|59
|5.50
|Martinez
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
|19
|5.40
|Mendez
|2
|1-3
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|39
|3.86
|Ross
|2
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|2
|0
|50
|7.71
|Leclerc
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.25
Griffin pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.
Inherited runners-scored_Green 2-1, Kahnle 2-0, Martinez 2-2, Leclerc 1-0. HBP_Griffin 2 (Sanchez,Ellsbury). WP_Montgomery. PB_Romine (3).
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Mark Carlson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_3:43. A_31,349 (48,114).
