Yankees 16, Rangers 7

By The Associated Press September 10, 2017 7:00 pm 09/10/2017 07:00pm
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gardner lf 5 2 2 2 0 0 .258
Wade lf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .151
Headley 3b 6 1 1 1 0 0 .278
Sanchez dh 4 4 3 2 0 0 .280
d-Kratz ph-dh 1 0 1 2 0 0 1.000
Gregorius ss 4 0 4 4 0 0 .295
b-Torreyes ph-ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .293
Castro 2b 6 0 0 0 0 0 .304
Judge rf 2 2 2 3 1 0 .277
c-Austin ph-rf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .250
Bird 1b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .147
Ellsbury cf 3 3 1 0 1 1 .258
Romine c 5 3 3 0 0 0 .229
Totals 44 16 18 15 3 2
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
DeShields cf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .279
Choo dh 5 0 1 2 0 2 .261
Andrus ss 2 1 1 0 1 0 .306
Gosselin ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .140
Napoli 1b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .194
Middlebrooks 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Mazara rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .258
a-Hoying ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .197
Chirinos c 2 2 1 1 1 1 .268
Jimenez c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .333
Gallo 3b-1b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .209
e-Nicholas ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .289
Odor 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .213
Robinson 2b 3 0 1 1 0 2 .217
Rua lf 4 1 3 1 1 1 .227
Totals 37 7 10 7 7 13
New York 102 621 013—16 18 1
Texas 010 210 021— 7 10 1

a-struck out for Mazara in the 7th. b-grounded out for Gregorius in the 8th. c-walked for Judge in the 8th. d-doubled for Sanchez in the 9th. e-walked for Gallo in the 9th.

E_Castro (10), Gallo (16). LOB_New York 7, Texas 11. 2B_Sanchez (16), Gregorius (26), Ellsbury (14), Romine (8), Kratz (1), Choo (18), Andrus (41), Rua (6), Robinson (2). 3B_Gardner (4). HR_Sanchez (29), off Griffin; Judge (40), off Martinez; Judge (41), off Mendez; Sanchez (30), off Ross; Chirinos (17), off Montgomery. RBIs_Gardner 2 (56), Headley (59), Sanchez 2 (83), Gregorius 4 (72), Judge 3 (90), Wade (2), Kratz 2 (2), DeShields (19), Choo 2 (68), Napoli (66), Chirinos (37), Rua (12), Robinson (10). SF_Judge, DeShields.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Castro, Bird); Texas 7 (DeShields 2, Choo, Gallo, Rua, Gosselin, Middlebrooks). RISP_New York 8 for 17; Texas 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_Castro. GIDP_Castro.

DP_Texas 1 (Andrus, Odor, Napoli).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montgomery 3 1-3 3 3 3 4 3 79 4.24
Green, W, 4-0 2 1-3 4 1 1 0 4 47 2.00
Kahnle 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 15 2.67
Betances 1 1 2 2 2 3 29 3.02
Smith 1 1 1 1 1 1 24 7.71
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Griffin, L, 6-6 3 5 5 5 1 0 59 5.50
Martinez 2-3 5 4 4 0 0 19 5.40
Mendez 2 1-3 4 3 1 0 1 39 3.86
Ross 2 1-3 4 4 4 2 0 50 7.71
Leclerc 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.25

Griffin pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.

Inherited runners-scored_Green 2-1, Kahnle 2-0, Martinez 2-2, Leclerc 1-0. HBP_Griffin 2 (Sanchez,Ellsbury). WP_Montgomery. PB_Romine (3).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Mark Carlson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:43. A_31,349 (48,114).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

