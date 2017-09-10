Yankees 16, Rangers 7

|New York
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Gardner lf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|DShelds cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Wade lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Choo dh
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Headley 3b
|6
|1
|1
|1
|Andrus ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|G.Sanch dh
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Gsselin ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kratz ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Napoli 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Grgrius ss
|4
|0
|4
|4
|Mddlbrk 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Trreyes ph-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mazara rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|St.Cstr 2b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Hoying ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Judge rf
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Chrinos c
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Austin ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Jmnez c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Bird 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo 3b-1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Ellsbry cf
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Ncholas ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Au.Rmne c
|5
|3
|3
|0
|Odor 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Rbnsn 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Rua lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Totals
|44
|16
|18
|15
|Totals
|37
|7
|10
|7
|New York
|102
|621
|013—16
|Texas
|010
|210
|021—
|7
E_Gallo (16), St.Castro (10). DP_Texas 1. LOB_New York 7, Texas 11. 2B_G.Sanchez (16), Kratz (1), Gregorius (26), Ellsbury (14), Au.Romine (8), Choo (18), Andrus (41), D.Robinson (2), Rua (6). 3B_Gardner (4). HR_G.Sanchez 2 (30), Judge 2 (41), Chirinos (17). SF_Judge (2), DeShields (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Montgomery
|3
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Green W,4-0
|2
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Kahnle
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Betances
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Smith
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Texas
|Griffin L,6-6
|3
|5
|5
|5
|1
|0
|Martinez
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Mendez
|2
|1-3
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Ross
|2
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|2
|0
|Leclerc
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Griffin pitched to 2 batters in the 4th
HBP_by Griffin (Sanchez), by Griffin (Ellsbury). WP_Montgomery.
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Mark Carlson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_3:43. A_31,349 (48,114).
