Yankees 16, Rangers 7

By The Associated Press September 10, 2017 7:00 pm 09/10/2017 07:00pm
New York Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Gardner lf 5 2 2 2 DShelds cf 3 1 1 1
Wade lf 1 1 1 1 Choo dh 5 0 1 2
Headley 3b 6 1 1 1 Andrus ss 2 1 1 0
G.Sanch dh 4 4 3 2 Gsselin ss 2 0 0 0
Kratz ph-dh 1 0 1 2 Napoli 1b 4 0 1 1
Grgrius ss 4 0 4 4 Mddlbrk 3b 1 0 0 0
Trreyes ph-ss 2 0 0 0 Mazara rf 3 0 0 0
St.Cstr 2b 6 0 0 0 Hoying ph-rf 2 0 0 0
Judge rf 2 2 2 3 Chrinos c 2 2 1 1
Austin ph-rf 0 0 0 0 A.Jmnez c 2 0 1 0
Bird 1b 5 0 0 0 Gallo 3b-1b 2 1 0 0
Ellsbry cf 3 3 1 0 Ncholas ph 0 1 0 0
Au.Rmne c 5 3 3 0 Odor 2b 2 0 0 0
D.Rbnsn 2b 3 0 1 1
Rua lf 4 1 3 1
Totals 44 16 18 15 Totals 37 7 10 7
New York 102 621 013—16
Texas 010 210 021— 7

E_Gallo (16), St.Castro (10). DP_Texas 1. LOB_New York 7, Texas 11. 2B_G.Sanchez (16), Kratz (1), Gregorius (26), Ellsbury (14), Au.Romine (8), Choo (18), Andrus (41), D.Robinson (2), Rua (6). 3B_Gardner (4). HR_G.Sanchez 2 (30), Judge 2 (41), Chirinos (17). SF_Judge (2), DeShields (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Montgomery 3 1-3 3 3 3 4 3
Green W,4-0 2 1-3 4 1 1 0 4
Kahnle 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Betances 1 1 2 2 2 3
Smith 1 1 1 1 1 1
Texas
Griffin L,6-6 3 5 5 5 1 0
Martinez 2-3 5 4 4 0 0
Mendez 2 1-3 4 3 1 0 1
Ross 2 1-3 4 4 4 2 0
Leclerc 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

Griffin pitched to 2 batters in the 4th

HBP_by Griffin (Sanchez), by Griffin (Ellsbury). WP_Montgomery.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Mark Carlson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:43. A_31,349 (48,114).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

