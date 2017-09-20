201.5
Wood helps lift Padres over D’backs, 6-2

By The Associated Press September 20, 2017 1:06 am 09/20/2017 01:06am
San Diego Padres' Manuel Margot is congratulated in the dugout after scoring on a RBI single by Carlos Asuaje during the sixth inning of a baseball against the Arizona Diamondbacks game Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Travis Wood pitched six efficient innings and contributed two RBIs as the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 on Tuesday night.

Arizona failed to gain ground in the NL wildcard race despite A. J. Pollock’s two homers and a double. The loss reduced the Dodgers’ magic number to clinch the NL West to two.

Wood (4-6), who surrendered a career-high nine runs in his last start, rebounded to win for the first time since Aug. 19. The southpaw was the benefactor of three double plays as he allowed two runs, three hits and two walks. He struck out three in raising his record at Petco Park this year to 4-1 in five starts.

San Diego scored five times in the first three innings as it beat the Diamondbacks for the second straight game to clinch the series. Arizona has still won 20 of its last 28 games since Aug. 21.

