Williams drives in 2 in 12th to help Phils beat Marlins 3-1

MIAMI (AP) — Nick Williams hit a two-run single with two out in the 12th inning, and five Philadelphia Phillies pitchers held the Miami Marlins to four hits in a 3-1 victory Sunday.

Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton went 0 for 3 with two walks to finish the week 2 for 25 (.080). Both hits were homers, giving him 52 for the season.

Phillies rookie slugger Rhys Hoskins was held out of the starting lineup after being hit on the right wrist by a pitch Saturday.

The Marlins fell to 1-6 on their homestand, pushing them to the fringe of the NL wild-card race. The Phillies took three of four in the series.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.