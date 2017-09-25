White Sox 4, Angels 2

|Los Angeles
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|K.Clhun rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Sanch 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Trout cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Ti.Andr ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Upton lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|A.Grcia rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Pujols dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dvidson 1b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Bra.Phl 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dlmnico lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|A.Smmns ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|R.Lrano dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Vlbuena 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Narvaez c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K.Smith ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mldnado c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Sladino 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Engel cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|4
|Los Angeles
|010
|010
|000—2
|Chicago
|201
|001
|00x—4
E_A.Simmons (13). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Chicago 6. 2B_Delmonico (3). 3B_A.Garcia (5). HR_Trout (30). SB_Trout (22), Upton (13). SF_Davidson (5). S_Engel (6).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Nolasco L,6-15
|5
|7
|4
|2
|1
|4
|Alvarez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wood
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ramirez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chavez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago
|Shields W,5-7
|7
|4
|2
|2
|2
|8
|Bummer H,6
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Infante H,4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Minaya S,7-8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Nolasco pitched to 2 batters in the 6th
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mike Winters; Second, Marty Foster; Third, John Tumpane.
T_2:59. A_13,443 (40,615).
