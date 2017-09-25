201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » White Sox 4, Angels 2

White Sox 4, Angels 2

By The Associated Press September 25, 2017 11:25 pm 09/25/2017 11:25pm
Share
Los Angeles Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
K.Clhun rf 4 0 0 0 Y.Sanch 2b 4 0 1 0
Trout cf 3 1 1 1 Ti.Andr ss 4 1 0 0
Upton lf 4 0 1 0 A.Grcia rf 4 1 1 0
Pujols dh 4 0 0 0 Dvidson 1b 3 1 0 1
Bra.Phl 2b 4 0 0 0 Dlmnico lf 4 1 2 2
A.Smmns ss 4 1 2 0 R.Lrano dh 4 0 1 0
Vlbuena 3b 3 0 0 0 Narvaez c 2 0 1 0
Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 K.Smith ph-c 1 0 0 0
Mldnado c 3 0 1 1 Sladino 3b 2 0 1 0
Engel cf 2 0 0 1
Totals 32 2 5 2 Totals 30 4 7 4
Los Angeles 010 010 000—2
Chicago 201 001 00x—4

E_A.Simmons (13). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Chicago 6. 2B_Delmonico (3). 3B_A.Garcia (5). HR_Trout (30). SB_Trout (22), Upton (13). SF_Davidson (5). S_Engel (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Nolasco L,6-15 5 7 4 2 1 4
Alvarez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Wood 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 2
Chavez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Chicago
Shields W,5-7 7 4 2 2 2 8
Bummer H,6 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Infante H,4 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Minaya S,7-8 1 1 0 0 0 1

Nolasco pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mike Winters; Second, Marty Foster; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:59. A_13,443 (40,615).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest