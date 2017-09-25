White Sox 4, Angels 2

Los Angeles Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi K.Clhun rf 4 0 0 0 Y.Sanch 2b 4 0 1 0 Trout cf 3 1 1 1 Ti.Andr ss 4 1 0 0 Upton lf 4 0 1 0 A.Grcia rf 4 1 1 0 Pujols dh 4 0 0 0 Dvidson 1b 3 1 0 1 Bra.Phl 2b 4 0 0 0 Dlmnico lf 4 1 2 2 A.Smmns ss 4 1 2 0 R.Lrano dh 4 0 1 0 Vlbuena 3b 3 0 0 0 Narvaez c 2 0 1 0 Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 K.Smith ph-c 1 0 0 0 Mldnado c 3 0 1 1 Sladino 3b 2 0 1 0 Engel cf 2 0 0 1 Totals 32 2 5 2 Totals 30 4 7 4

Los Angeles 010 010 000—2 Chicago 201 001 00x—4

E_A.Simmons (13). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Chicago 6. 2B_Delmonico (3). 3B_A.Garcia (5). HR_Trout (30). SB_Trout (22), Upton (13). SF_Davidson (5). S_Engel (6).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Nolasco L,6-15 5 7 4 2 1 4 Alvarez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Wood 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 2 Chavez 1 0 0 0 0 1 Chicago Shields W,5-7 7 4 2 2 2 8 Bummer H,6 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Infante H,4 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Minaya S,7-8 1 1 0 0 0 1

Nolasco pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mike Winters; Second, Marty Foster; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:59. A_13,443 (40,615).

