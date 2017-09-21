201.5
Twins rout Tigers, lead AL wild-card race by 2 ½ games

By The Associated Press September 21, 2017 10:49 pm 09/21/2017 10:49pm
Minnesota Twins' Eduardo Escobar is greeted in the dugout after scoring during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — Joe Mauer and Jorge Polanco had three hits each, and the Minnesota Twins extended their lead for the American League’s second wild card by beating the Detroit Tigers 12-1 on Thursday night.

The Twins are 2 ½ games ahead of the Angels in the race for the AL’s final postseason spot. Los Angeles lost earlier in the day to Cleveland.

Minnesota scored three runs apiece in the fourth and sixth innings, then added four more in the eighth. The Twins rebounded from a three-game sweep at the hands of the New York Yankees, routing a depleted Detroit team that is 4-17 in September after trading Justin Verlander and Justin Upton.

Adalberto Mejia fell one out short of a win, allowing a run and four hits in 4 2/3 innings. Dillon Gee (3-2) was credited with a victory in relief.

Jordan Zimmermann (8-13) yielded three runs and five hits in four innings.

