Twins activate All-Star third baseman Miguel Sano from DL

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins slugger Miguel Sano is coming back just in time for the playoffs.

The Twins activated their All-Star third baseman on Friday, in time for the season’s final series against Detroit. Sano has missed 38 games with a stress reaction after fouling a ball off his left shin, and had been on the 10-day disabled list.

Sano is hitting .267 this season with 28 home runs and 77 RBI. Despite his absence, the Twins caught fire in August and clinched the American League’s second wild card spot this week. They play the Yankees on Tuesday in New York.

Activating Sano makes him eligible for the playoff roster, which has yet to be announced.

