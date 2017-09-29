Twins 6, Tigers 3

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kinsler 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.236
|Presley dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.321
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.273
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.289
|Navarro 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|McCann c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.253
|Romine lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Jones cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.163
|Machado ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|2
|14
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dozier 2b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|.267
|Escobar 3b
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.256
|Buxton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Grossman dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|a-Sano ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Vargas 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Gimenez c
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.216
|Adrianza ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Totals
|33
|6
|9
|6
|5
|7
|Detroit
|300
|000
|000—3
|9
|0
|Minnesota
|140
|001
|00x—6
|9
|0
a-grounded out for Grossman in the 7th.
LOB_Detroit 8, Minnesota 8. 2B_Dozier (29), Escobar (16), Adrianza (8). 3B_Presley (3). HR_Castellanos (26), off Gibson; Dozier (34), off Boyd; Escobar (21), off Boyd. RBIs_Presley (18), Castellanos 2 (101), Dozier 3 (93), Escobar 3 (73). SB_Romine (6). CS_Navarro (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (Presley 4); Minnesota 4 (Escobar, Rosario, Grossman, Kepler). RISP_Detroit 1 for 7; Minnesota 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Machado, Grossman.
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Boyd, L, 6-11
|5
|7
|5
|5
|3
|5
|99
|5.27
|Saupold
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|26
|4.88
|Bell
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|7.04
|Alcantara
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|8.59
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson
|3
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|0
|6
|87
|5.07
|Pressly
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|4.70
|Berrios, W, 14-8
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|29
|3.89
|Duffey, H, 11
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|5.01
|Rogers, H, 30
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|11
|3.07
|Hildenberger, H, 12
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3.21
|Belisle, S, 9-13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|4.03
Inherited runners-scored_Bell 2-0, Pressly 2-0, Duffey 1-0, Hildenberger 1-0. HBP_Gibson (Jones).
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, James Hoye; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Will Little.
T_3:29. A_34,580 (39,021).
