Twins 6, Tigers 3

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kinsler 2b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .236 Presley dh 5 1 1 1 0 2 .321 Castellanos rf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .273 Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .289 Navarro 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .245 McCann c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .253 Romine lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .235 Jones cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .163 Machado ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .264 Totals 35 3 9 3 2 14

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dozier 2b 3 2 2 3 2 1 .267 Escobar 3b 5 1 3 3 0 0 .256 Buxton cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253 Rosario lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .290 Grossman dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .248 a-Sano ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .266 Vargas 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .254 Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244 Gimenez c 2 2 1 0 2 1 .216 Adrianza ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .268 Totals 33 6 9 6 5 7

Detroit 300 000 000—3 9 0 Minnesota 140 001 00x—6 9 0

a-grounded out for Grossman in the 7th.

LOB_Detroit 8, Minnesota 8. 2B_Dozier (29), Escobar (16), Adrianza (8). 3B_Presley (3). HR_Castellanos (26), off Gibson; Dozier (34), off Boyd; Escobar (21), off Boyd. RBIs_Presley (18), Castellanos 2 (101), Dozier 3 (93), Escobar 3 (73). SB_Romine (6). CS_Navarro (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (Presley 4); Minnesota 4 (Escobar, Rosario, Grossman, Kepler). RISP_Detroit 1 for 7; Minnesota 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Machado, Grossman.

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Boyd, L, 6-11 5 7 5 5 3 5 99 5.27 Saupold 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 26 4.88 Bell 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 14 7.04 Alcantara 1 0 0 0 1 1 12 8.59 Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gibson 3 2-3 7 3 3 0 6 87 5.07 Pressly 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 11 4.70 Berrios, W, 14-8 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 29 3.89 Duffey, H, 11 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 23 5.01 Rogers, H, 30 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 11 3.07 Hildenberger, H, 12 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 3.21 Belisle, S, 9-13 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 4.03

Inherited runners-scored_Bell 2-0, Pressly 2-0, Duffey 1-0, Hildenberger 1-0. HBP_Gibson (Jones).

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, James Hoye; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Will Little.

T_3:29. A_34,580 (39,021).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.