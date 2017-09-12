Twins 16, Padres 0

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Margot cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Cordoba cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Asuaje 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Solarte dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Myers 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|Spangenberg 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|Blash rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Aybar ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Szczur lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Torrens c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.169
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|2
|8
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dozier 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|1-Gimenez pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Mauer 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.303
|Vargas 1b
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.252
|Polanco ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.257
|b-Goodrum ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.256
|Buxton cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|a-Granite ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Rosario rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.290
|Grossman dh
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Castro c
|4
|3
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.238
|Garver c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Adrianza lf-ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Totals
|42
|16
|18
|16
|1
|6
|San Diego
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|4
|0
|Minnesota
|162
|211
|30x—16
|18
|1
a-grounded out for Buxton in the 6th. b-singled for Polanco in the 7th.
1-ran for Dozier in the 7th.
E_Polanco (18). LOB_San Diego 6, Minnesota 4. 2B_Buxton (11), Grossman (21). 3B_Dozier (4). HR_Dozier (30), off Wood; Polanco (11), off Wood; Castro (8), off Wood; Rosario (22), off Valdez; Castro (9), off Valdez; Escobar (18), off Mazzoni; Vargas (11), off Mazzoni. RBIs_Dozier (83), Mauer 2 (59), Polanco 2 (64), Escobar (62), Rosario 2 (67), Castro 4 (40), Adrianza (24), Vargas 3 (41).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Blash, Szczur 2); Minnesota 1 (Mauer). RISP_San Diego 0 for 3; Minnesota 6 for 8.
Runners moved up_Aybar. GIDP_Margot.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Escobar, Dozier, Mauer).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wood, L, 3-6
|2
|1-3
|9
|9
|9
|1
|2
|65
|6.80
|Valdez
|2
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|50
|7.94
|Mazzoni
|1
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|1
|43
|27.00
|McGrath
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|29
|3.18
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson, W, 10-10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|74
|4.97
|Perkins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|12.46
|Tonkin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|5.93
|Moya
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_McGrath 1-0. HBP_Mazzoni (Dozier).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Ben May.
T_2:59. A_28,852 (39,021).
