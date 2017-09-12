Twins 16, Padres 0

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Margot cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .268 Cordoba cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .209 Asuaje 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .276 Solarte dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .254 Myers 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .244 Spangenberg 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .264 Blash rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .212 Aybar ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .237 Szczur lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .225 Hedges c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .210 Torrens c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .169 Totals 31 0 4 0 2 8

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dozier 2b 4 1 3 1 0 1 .261 1-Gimenez pr-lf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .207 Mauer 1b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .303 Vargas 1b 1 1 1 3 0 0 .252 Polanco ss 4 1 1 2 0 0 .257 b-Goodrum ph-2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .091 Escobar 3b 4 1 1 1 1 2 .256 Buxton cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .251 a-Granite ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .225 Rosario rf 5 2 2 2 0 1 .290 Grossman dh 5 2 2 0 0 0 .255 Castro c 4 3 3 4 0 1 .238 Garver c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Adrianza lf-ss 4 2 2 1 0 0 .275 Totals 42 16 18 16 1 6

San Diego 000 000 000— 0 4 0 Minnesota 162 211 30x—16 18 1

a-grounded out for Buxton in the 6th. b-singled for Polanco in the 7th.

1-ran for Dozier in the 7th.

E_Polanco (18). LOB_San Diego 6, Minnesota 4. 2B_Buxton (11), Grossman (21). 3B_Dozier (4). HR_Dozier (30), off Wood; Polanco (11), off Wood; Castro (8), off Wood; Rosario (22), off Valdez; Castro (9), off Valdez; Escobar (18), off Mazzoni; Vargas (11), off Mazzoni. RBIs_Dozier (83), Mauer 2 (59), Polanco 2 (64), Escobar (62), Rosario 2 (67), Castro 4 (40), Adrianza (24), Vargas 3 (41).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Blash, Szczur 2); Minnesota 1 (Mauer). RISP_San Diego 0 for 3; Minnesota 6 for 8.

Runners moved up_Aybar. GIDP_Margot.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Escobar, Dozier, Mauer).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wood, L, 3-6 2 1-3 9 9 9 1 2 65 6.80 Valdez 2 2-3 5 3 3 0 1 50 7.94 Mazzoni 1 1-3 4 4 4 0 1 43 27.00 McGrath 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 29 3.18 Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gibson, W, 10-10 6 4 0 0 0 6 74 4.97 Perkins 1 0 0 0 1 0 23 12.46 Tonkin 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 5.93 Moya 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_McGrath 1-0. HBP_Mazzoni (Dozier).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Ben May.

T_2:59. A_28,852 (39,021).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.