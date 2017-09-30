Tigers’ Andrew Romine to play all 9 positions vs Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Andrew Romine is set to play all nine.

Positions, that is. Not just innings.

With the last-place Detroit Tigers finishing up a lost season and the Minnesota Twins locked in as the second AL wild card, Tigers manager Brad Ausmus plans to play Romine at every spot on the diamond during Saturday night’s game at Target Field.

The 31-year-old utilityman would become the fifth major leaguer to accomplish the feat and first since Shane Halter did it for the Tigers on Oct. 1, 2000, against the Twins. Ausmus started in that game 17 years ago and played four positions himself in Detroit’s 12-11, extra-inning win.

The idea for Romine to duplicate the achievement originated two years ago when Ausmus and Romine were discussing Halter’s historic performance and decided the versatile Romine would be the perfect fit to pull it off for these Tigers.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.