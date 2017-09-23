201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Tigers' Alex Wilson breaks…

Tigers’ Alex Wilson breaks leg on Mauer line drive

By The Associated Press September 23, 2017 11:32 pm 09/23/2017 11:32pm
Share
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Alex Wilson reacts after being hit by a ball during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Tigers reliever Alex Wilson broke his right fibula when hit by a 103.8 mph line drive off the bat of Minnesota’s Joe Mauer on Saturday night.

Wilson will not need surgery to repair the non-displaced fracture, which should heal in four-to-six weeks.

He fell to the ground after he was hit, got up and attempted a warm-up pitch before leaving the game.

“Honestly, all I thought was that my foot was numb,” Wilson said after Detroit’s 10-4 loss. “At the time, all I really remember was talking to (second baseman Ian) Kinsler. He was telling me to slow down and take my time. He asked if I was going to throw a pitch, and I said, ‘Yeah.’ He told me again to take my time. So, I backed off the mound again. I remember toeing the rubber. As soon as I got up on my backside to throw that pitch, I felt a shaky sensation, and when I drove, I felt a pop and the shooting pain.”

On Friday, Wilson’s daughter broke her collarbone. Earlier this season, Wilson underwent a biopsy to remove a spot of skin cancer from his nose.

“You know, 2017 wasn’t really kind to me,” Wilson said. “But it is what it is. I’ll be back next year, ready to go.”

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Places to go apple picking

If apple picking is on your fall to-do list, now is the time to check it off. Here are a few places where you can do just that.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?