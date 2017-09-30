Tigers 3, Twins 2

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kinsler 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Hardy p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Presley rf-lf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .315 Machado 2b-ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .264 Castellanos 3b-rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .273 Navarro 1b 4 1 0 0 0 2 .228 Stumpf p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Greene p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — McCann dh-c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .253 Holaday c-2b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .192 Romine lf-cf-rf-3b-ss-2b-c-2b-p-1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .236 Jones cf-rf-cf 3 1 0 0 0 0 .159 Iglesias ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .255 a-Candelario ph-3b 2 1 1 1 0 0 .293 Totals 33 3 5 3 1 7

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Granite cf 4 0 1 1 1 0 .239 Mauer 1b 1 1 0 0 3 0 .305 Vargas 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .254 Polanco ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .258 Rosario lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .289 Sano dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .266 Kepler rf 3 0 0 1 1 3 .243 Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254 Castro c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .238 Garver c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Adrianza 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .267 Totals 32 2 6 2 5 7

Detroit 010 020 000—3 5 0 Minnesota 100 000 100—2 6 2

a-singled, advanced to 3rd for Iglesias in the 5th.

E_Castro (3), Adrianza (3). LOB_Detroit 4, Minnesota 8. 2B_Adrianza (9). RBIs_Presley (19), Holaday (2), Candelario (16), Granite (13), Kepler (69). SB_Jones (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Navarro, Iglesias); Minnesota 3 (Rosario, Escobar 2). RISP_Detroit 2 for 7; Minnesota 2 for 6.

GIDP_Polanco.

DP_Detroit 1 (Machado, Romine, Navarro).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Farmer, W, 5-5 5 4 1 1 4 3 90 6.75 Romine, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 0.00 Bell, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 6.93 Hardy, H, 6 1 2 1 1 1 0 19 5.85 Stumpf, H, 9 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.82 Greene, S, 9-13 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.66 Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Slegers, L, 0-1 4 1-3 3 3 2 1 3 70 6.46 Gee 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 19 3.47 Tonkin 2 0 0 0 0 1 22 5.14 Curtiss 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 30 8.31 Perkins 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 9.53

Inherited runners-scored_Gee 1-1. PB_Romine (1).

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Will Little; Third, Stu Scheurwater.

T_2:59. A_35,515 (39,021).

