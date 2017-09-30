201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Tigers 3, Twins 2

Tigers 3, Twins 2

By The Associated Press September 30, 2017 10:26 pm 09/30/2017 10:26pm
Share
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kinsler 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Hardy p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Presley rf-lf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .315
Machado 2b-ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .264
Castellanos 3b-rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .273
Navarro 1b 4 1 0 0 0 2 .228
Stumpf p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Greene p 0 0 0 0 0 0
McCann dh-c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .253
Holaday c-2b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .192
Romine lf-cf-rf-3b-ss-2b-c-2b-p-1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .236
Jones cf-rf-cf 3 1 0 0 0 0 .159
Iglesias ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .255
a-Candelario ph-3b 2 1 1 1 0 0 .293
Totals 33 3 5 3 1 7
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Granite cf 4 0 1 1 1 0 .239
Mauer 1b 1 1 0 0 3 0 .305
Vargas 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .254
Polanco ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .258
Rosario lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .289
Sano dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .266
Kepler rf 3 0 0 1 1 3 .243
Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Castro c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .238
Garver c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Adrianza 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .267
Totals 32 2 6 2 5 7
Detroit 010 020 000—3 5 0
Minnesota 100 000 100—2 6 2

a-singled, advanced to 3rd for Iglesias in the 5th.

E_Castro (3), Adrianza (3). LOB_Detroit 4, Minnesota 8. 2B_Adrianza (9). RBIs_Presley (19), Holaday (2), Candelario (16), Granite (13), Kepler (69). SB_Jones (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Navarro, Iglesias); Minnesota 3 (Rosario, Escobar 2). RISP_Detroit 2 for 7; Minnesota 2 for 6.

GIDP_Polanco.

DP_Detroit 1 (Machado, Romine, Navarro).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Farmer, W, 5-5 5 4 1 1 4 3 90 6.75
Romine, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 0.00
Bell, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 6.93
Hardy, H, 6 1 2 1 1 1 0 19 5.85
Stumpf, H, 9 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.82
Greene, S, 9-13 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.66
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Slegers, L, 0-1 4 1-3 3 3 2 1 3 70 6.46
Gee 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 19 3.47
Tonkin 2 0 0 0 0 1 22 5.14
Curtiss 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 30 8.31
Perkins 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 9.53

Inherited runners-scored_Gee 1-1. PB_Romine (1).

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Will Little; Third, Stu Scheurwater.

T_2:59. A_35,515 (39,021).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest