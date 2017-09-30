Tigers 3, Twins 2

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kinsler 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Hardy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Presley rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.315
|Machado 2b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Castellanos 3b-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Navarro 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Stumpf p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Greene p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McCann dh-c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Holaday c-2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.192
|Romine lf-cf-rf-3b-ss-2b-c-2b-p-1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|Jones cf-rf-cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.159
|Iglesias ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|a-Candelario ph-3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.293
|Totals
|33
|3
|5
|3
|1
|7
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Granite cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.239
|Mauer 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.305
|Vargas 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Polanco ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Sano dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|.243
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Castro c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Garver c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Adrianza 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|5
|7
|Detroit
|010
|020
|000—3
|5
|0
|Minnesota
|100
|000
|100—2
|6
|2
a-singled, advanced to 3rd for Iglesias in the 5th.
E_Castro (3), Adrianza (3). LOB_Detroit 4, Minnesota 8. 2B_Adrianza (9). RBIs_Presley (19), Holaday (2), Candelario (16), Granite (13), Kepler (69). SB_Jones (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Navarro, Iglesias); Minnesota 3 (Rosario, Escobar 2). RISP_Detroit 2 for 7; Minnesota 2 for 6.
GIDP_Polanco.
DP_Detroit 1 (Machado, Romine, Navarro).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Farmer, W, 5-5
|5
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|90
|6.75
|Romine, H, 1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.00
|Bell, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|6.93
|Hardy, H, 6
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|19
|5.85
|Stumpf, H, 9
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.82
|Greene, S, 9-13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.66
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Slegers, L, 0-1
|4
|1-3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|3
|70
|6.46
|Gee
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.47
|Tonkin
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|5.14
|Curtiss
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|8.31
|Perkins
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|9.53
Inherited runners-scored_Gee 1-1. PB_Romine (1).
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Will Little; Third, Stu Scheurwater.
T_2:59. A_35,515 (39,021).
