This Date In Baseball

Compiled By PAUL MONTELLA Sept. 10

1919 — Cleveland’s Ray Caldwell pitched a no-hitter against the New York Yankees as the Indians took a 3-0 decision in the opening game of a doubleheader.

1950 — Joe DiMaggio became the first player to hit three home runs in one game at Griffith Stadium as the New York Yankees beat the Washington Senators 8-1.

1967 — Joe Horlen of the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers with a 6-0 no-hitter in the first game of a doubleheader.

1969 — The New York Mets swept Montreal in a doubleheader at Shea Stadium, 3-2 in 12 innings and 7-1. The victories moved the Mets into first place in the NL East for their first time on top.

1974 — Lou Brock tied Maury Wills’ single-season stolen base record with a steal in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies. He broke the record with steal No. 105 in the seventh inning.

1980 — Bill Gullickson struck out 18 — the most by a rookie — as the Montreal Expos beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2.

1997 — Mark McGwire joined Babe Ruth as the only players in major league history with consecutive 50-homer seasons by hitting a 446-foot shot off Shawn Estes in the third inning of St. Louis’ game against at San Francisco. McGwire, who hit a major league-leading 52 homers for Oakland last season, became the first player with back-to-back 50-homer seasons since Ruth did it in 1927 and 1928.

2000 — Arizona’s Randy Johnson became the 12th player to reach the 3,000 strikeout plateau, fanning a season-high 14 in seven innings as the Diamondbacks lost to Florida 4-3 in 12 innings. Johnson also recorded his 300th strikeout for the third consecutive season and the fourth time overall.

2003 — St. Louis’ Tony La Russa became the eighth manager in major league history to reach 2,000 wins as the Cardinals beat Colorado 10-2. The 58-year-old La Russa is 2,000-1,782 in 25 seasons with the Chicago White Sox, Oakland and St. Louis.

2006 — Francisco Rodriguez became the youngest pitcher in major league history to reach 100 saves in the Los Angeles Angels’ 4-3 win over Toronto. The 24-year-old right-hander, with 41 saves this season, broke the previous mark held by Gregg Olson.

2007 — Kurt Suzuki and Dan Johnson both hit grand slams to power Oakland past Seattle 9-3.

2013 — Mark Trumbo matched a team record with four extra-base hits, including back-to-back home runs with Josh Hamilton as Los Angeles beat Toronto 12-6. Trumbo had a career-best five hits and became the first player in Angels history to collect five hits and score five runs in the same game. He went 5 for 5 with three doubles and two RBIs.

Today’s birthdays: Paul Goldschmidt 30; Anthony Swarzak 32; Neil Walker 32; Joey Votto 34.

