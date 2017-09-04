This Date In Baseball

Sept. 5

1908 — Brooklyn’s Nap Rucker pitched a 6-0 no-hitter against Boston. Rucker struck out 14 and walked none.

1918 — Babe Ruth tossed a six-hitter, leading the Boston Red Sox past the Chicago Cubs 1-0 in the opening game of the World Series. The Series was started early because of World War I.

1954 — Roswell’s Joe Bauman of the Longhorn League hit three home runs to give him 72 for the season. Bauman never made it to the majors.

1955 — Brooklyn pitcher Don Newcombe connected for his seventh homer of the season for a National League record for home runs by a pitcher. The Dodgers, behind Newcombe’s power and 20th win, beat the Phillies 11-4.

1971 — J.R. Richard tied Karl Spooner’s major league record by striking out 15 San Francisco Giants in his first major league game, and the Houston Astros beat the Giants.

1982 — Roy Smalley hit two three-run homers, one from each side of the plate, and the Yankees routed the Kansas City Royals 18-7.

1998 — Mark McGwire became the third player in baseball history to reach 60 home runs when the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-0. He joined Babe Ruth and Roger Maris with 60 homers in a season.

2001 — Roger Clemens became the second player in major league history to win 19 of his first 20 decisions, leading the New York Yankees over Toronto 4-3.

2002 — Alex Rodriguez had successive 50-homer seasons, the fifth player in major league history to do so. He hit two in Texas’ 11-2 rout of Baltimore. Rodriguez, who hit 52 homers last season, joined Babe Ruth, Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa and Ken Griffey Jr.

2003 — Mike Maroth became the first major league pitcher in 23 years to lose 20 games in a season, when Detroit lost to Toronto 8-6. Maroth (6-20) allowed eight runs and nine hits in three-plus innings. Oakland’s Brian Kingman went 8-20 in 1980.

2012 — Oakland Athletics pitcher Brandon McCarthy was struck on the right side of his head by a hard shot from the Angels’ Erick Aybar. McCarthy needed two hours of surgery to relieve pressure on his brain.

2016 — Minnesota’s Brian Dozier hit three home runs and drove in four runs in an 11-5 loss to Kansas City.

Today’s birthday: Chris B. Young, 34.

