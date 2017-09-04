501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » This Date In Baseball

This Date In Baseball

By The Associated Press September 4, 2017 9:24 am 09/04/2017 09:24am
Share
Sept. 5

1908 — Brooklyn’s Nap Rucker pitched a 6-0 no-hitter against Boston. Rucker struck out 14 and walked none.

1918 — Babe Ruth tossed a six-hitter, leading the Boston Red Sox past the Chicago Cubs 1-0 in the opening game of the World Series. The Series was started early because of World War I.

1954 — Roswell’s Joe Bauman of the Longhorn League hit three home runs to give him 72 for the season. Bauman never made it to the majors.

1955 — Brooklyn pitcher Don Newcombe connected for his seventh homer of the season for a National League record for home runs by a pitcher. The Dodgers, behind Newcombe’s power and 20th win, beat the Phillies 11-4.

1971 — J.R. Richard tied Karl Spooner’s major league record by striking out 15 San Francisco Giants in his first major league game, and the Houston Astros beat the Giants.

1982 — Roy Smalley hit two three-run homers, one from each side of the plate, and the Yankees routed the Kansas City Royals 18-7.

1998 — Mark McGwire became the third player in baseball history to reach 60 home runs when the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-0. He joined Babe Ruth and Roger Maris with 60 homers in a season.

2001 — Roger Clemens became the second player in major league history to win 19 of his first 20 decisions, leading the New York Yankees over Toronto 4-3.

2002 — Alex Rodriguez had successive 50-homer seasons, the fifth player in major league history to do so. He hit two in Texas’ 11-2 rout of Baltimore. Rodriguez, who hit 52 homers last season, joined Babe Ruth, Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa and Ken Griffey Jr.

2003 — Mike Maroth became the first major league pitcher in 23 years to lose 20 games in a season, when Detroit lost to Toronto 8-6. Maroth (6-20) allowed eight runs and nine hits in three-plus innings. Oakland’s Brian Kingman went 8-20 in 1980.

2012 — Oakland Athletics pitcher Brandon McCarthy was struck on the right side of his head by a hard shot from the Angels’ Erick Aybar. McCarthy needed two hours of surgery to relieve pressure on his brain.

2016 — Minnesota’s Brian Dozier hit three home runs and drove in four runs in an 11-5 loss to Kansas City.

Today’s birthday: Chris B. Young, 34.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Canada News Latest News MLB News National News Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Days after Harvey, flooding devastation continues

Nearly a week after Harvey crashed into the Texas coastline, the Houston area is beginning its slow recovery from the storm's catastrophic damage. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?