Sunday’s Time Schedule

By The Associated Press September 3, 2017 9:41 am 09/03/2017 09:41am
All Times EDT
BASEBALL

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:40 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:35 p.m.

TOP 25 FOOTBALL

No. 21 Virginia Tech vs. No. 22 West Virginia at Landover, Md., 7:30 p.m.

WNBA

New York at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Connecticut at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 4 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago, 6 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

F1, Italian Grand Prix, Monza, 8 a.m.

NHRA, U.S. Nationals Qualifying, Indianapolis, 11:30 a.m.

IndyCar, Grand Prix at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y., 1:47 p.m.

NASCAR Camping World Truck, Chevrolet Silverado 250, Bowmanville, Ontario, 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy, Bojangles’ Southern 500, Darlington, S.C., 6 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS
Tennis

ITF/USTA, U.S. Open, New York

Golf

PGA Tour, Dell Technologies Championship, Norton, Mass.

LPGA Tour, Cambia Portland (Ore.) Classic

Web.com Tour, Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Columbus, Ohio

European Tour, D+D Real Czech Masters, Prague

PGA Tour Champions, Shaw Charity Classic, Calgary, Alberta

Cycling

UCI WorldTour, Vuelta a Espana, 15th stage, Sierra Nevada

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

