Stanton hits 52nd homer as Marlins top Phillies 10-9

By The Associated Press September 2, 2017 11:01 pm 09/02/2017 11:01pm
Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton hits a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton hit his major league-leading 52nd home run, and the Miami Marlins beat the Philadelphia Phillies 10-9 on Saturday night.

Marcell Ozuna also connected and drove in four runs and pinch hitter Derek Dietrich belted a three-run shot as the Marlins snapped a five-game losing streak.

Stanton’s estimated 445-foot drive against Aaron Nola in the first bounced off the wall in front of the walkway above center field. The homer snapped a 1-for-17 slump for the All-Star slugger.

Christian Yelich then singled and scored on Ozuna’s 32nd homer, lifting Miami a 3-0 lead. Ozuna drove Nola’s pitch into the seats in left field.

