501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Romano pitches Reds to…

Romano pitches Reds to 2-1 victory over Nova, Pirates

By The Associated Press September 16, 2017 6:49 pm 09/16/2017 06:49pm
Share
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Sal Romano throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Sal Romano pitched a career-high eight shutout innings, Jesse Winker homered and the Cincinnati Reds beat the reeling Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 on Saturday.

Romano (5-6) allowed five hits, struck out six and walked none while improving to 3-1 over his last six starts. Elias Diaz’s one-out double in the fifth was the only runner to get past first base against the rookie right-hander.

Pittsburgh avoided a shutout when Andrew McCutchen hit his 26th homer in the ninth. But Cody Reed came in with a runner on first and retired Gregory Polanco on a grounder to second for his first career save.

The Pirates have dropped four straight and nine of 10.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

18 can't-miss fall festivals in DC area

If you’re looking to get in the sweater-weather spirit this season, look no further. Here are 18 of the area’s best fall festivals.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?